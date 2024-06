U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized weapons and ammunition found inside a truck and trailer heading southbound across the Camino Real International Bridge into Mexico on Monday at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry in Texas. Photo courtesy of city of Eagle Pass

June 11 (UPI) -- Homeland Security special agents are conducting a criminal investigation after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized weapons and ammunition heading from the United States into Mexico. CBP officers seized four weapons, seven magazines and 700 rounds of ammunition found inside a truck and trailer that was crossing the border at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry in Texas, the federal agency announced Tuesday. Advertisement

The weapons and ammunition were seized Monday at the Camino Real International Bridge as officers conducted "outbound examinations."

A "southbound 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 hauling a trailer" was referred for a "secondary inspection," according to CBP officers who said they found four weapons, seven magazines and 700 rounds of various calibers "hidden within the plastic tote."

"This outbound enforcement action illustrates CBP's ongoing commitment to our priority border security mission and helping to keep our border communities safe," said Port Director Pete Beattie at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

"Outbound weapons bust," CBP South Texas added Tuesday in a post on X with a photo of the weapons and ammunition. "HSI San Antonio is investigating."