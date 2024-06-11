Trending
June 11, 2024 / 4:34 PM

Atlanta's Peachtree Center locked down after shooting injures 4

By Mike Heuer

June 11 (UPI) -- A suspect shot at least three people at the food court at the Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta Police said.

The suspect also suffered a gunshot wound after a police officer possibly may have engaged the suspected shooter and ended the shooting.

The motive and circumstances behind the shootings at the Hub food cart in the center, located at 235 Peachtree St., are unknown.

All shooting victims and the suspect are "alert, conscious and breathing," Atlanta police told media.

No fatalities have been reported, but the Peachtree Center is locked down.

"At this time, the scene is still open and active as officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," Atlanta Police spokesman Officer Aaron Fix told reporters.

Police are investigating the scene and told local residents to stay away from the area.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed the shooting on X at about 3 p.m. EDT.

Dickens said Atlanta Fire & Rescue are on the scene, along with Atlanta Police.

A witness told local media she was working near the Peachtree Center when police ordered her employer and others in the area to lock down.

The police lifted the lock-down order after about an hour.

The investigation continues with several law enforcement agencies on the scene.

The Peachtree Center is located near Centennial Olympic Park, AmericasMart and the World of Coca-Cola.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

