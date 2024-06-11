Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 11, 2024 / 12:20 PM

UCLA police arrest 25 protesters attempting to set up pro-Palestinian encampment

By Clyde Hughes
Workers cleared debris from a pro-Palestine encampment and dismantled the camp at UCLA in Los Angeles on May 2. Police prevented another encampment from being erected on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Workers cleared debris from a pro-Palestine encampment and dismantled the camp at UCLA in Los Angeles on May 2. Police prevented another encampment from being erected on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The UCLA Police Department said it arrested about 25 people attempting to erect a tent encampment on its grounds in Los Angeles Monday night.

The police department said about 150 protesters remained in the area following the arrests, while the individuals who were arrested were "in the process of being cited, issued 14-day stay way orders from UCLA property, and released."

Advertisement

A group of about 100 protesters, associated with a registered student organization, marched through the campus before setting up "unauthorized and unlawful" encampments at various locations, police said.

Police issued a dispersal order on a loudspeaker, warning of fines and jail sentences if they did not leave before authorities started making arrests.

Most of the group, though, moved to another portion of campus and tried to create encampments there.

"The group restricted access to the general public in violation of university policy and also disrupted nearby final exams," police said.

The student newspaper the Daily Bruin said protesters remained on campus past midnight when police fired pepper bullets into the crowd between Bunche Hall and Perloff Hall, which dispersed the crowd.

UCLA, like many other campuses around the country, has been faced with pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have created large encampments to call for support for Palestinians in Gaza and disconnect from any involvement with Israel.

Advertisement

UCLA has cleared out encampments twice after demonstrators took up outdoor space on campus.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Blinken says its 'on Hamas' to accept cease-fire deal after meetings with Israeli leaders
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Blinken says its 'on Hamas' to accept cease-fire deal after meetings with Israeli leaders
June 11 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the pressure is on Hamas to approve a deal that would implement an immediate cease-fire in Gaza as he met with Israeli officials in Tel Aviv.
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
June 11 (UPI) -- A jury on Tuesday found Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, guilty on charges related to purchasing a firearm while using and being addicted to illegal drugs.
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
June 11 (UPI) -- A California lifeguard who filed a lawsuit a week before Pride Month began that challenges a requirement he raise a flag at his station that represents the LGBTQ+ community has been granted a partial exemption.
Suspect arrested in stabbing of four Iowa college instructors in China
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Suspect arrested in stabbing of four Iowa college instructors in China
June 10 (UPI) -- Four instructors affiliated with Cornell College in Iowa were stabbed during a visit to a park in northeast China, the private school said.
Independent monitor investigating UAW President Shawn Fain over leadership changes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Independent monitor investigating UAW President Shawn Fain over leadership changes
June 11 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers independent monitor launched an investigation into the actions of union President Shawn Fain and Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock following changes in leadership.
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
June 11 (UPI) -- Violent crime in the United States continued to drop during the first three months of the year, according to statistics released by the FBI that Attorney General Merrick Garland described as "historic."
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump attended a pre-sentencing probation interview after he was found guilty in his New York hush-money trial.
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's attempt to have several charges dismissed in his classified documents case while permitting the removal of a single paragraph from the indictment.
Sen. John Fetterman briefly hospitalized after crash
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Sen. John Fetterman briefly hospitalized after crash
June 10 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and his wife, Giselle, were briefly hospitalized after a two-car crash in Maryland.
Ex-N.Y. cop sentenced to life in prison for brutal murder of 4 people
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ex-N.Y. cop sentenced to life in prison for brutal murder of 4 people
June 10 (UPI) -- A former New York police officer-turned drug dealer was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on Monday for the brutal murder of four men in April 2016.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Suspect arrested in stabbing of four Iowa college instructors in China
Suspect arrested in stabbing of four Iowa college instructors in China
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement