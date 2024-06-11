UCLA police arrest 25 protesters attempting to set up pro-Palestinian encampment

Workers cleared debris from a pro-Palestine encampment and dismantled the camp at UCLA in Los Angeles on May 2. Police prevented another encampment from being erected on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The UCLA Police Department said it arrested about 25 people attempting to erect a tent encampment on its grounds in Los Angeles Monday night. The police department said about 150 protesters remained in the area following the arrests, while the individuals who were arrested were "in the process of being cited, issued 14-day stay way orders from UCLA property, and released." Advertisement

A group of about 100 protesters, associated with a registered student organization, marched through the campus before setting up "unauthorized and unlawful" encampments at various locations, police said.

Police issued a dispersal order on a loudspeaker, warning of fines and jail sentences if they did not leave before authorities started making arrests.

Most of the group, though, moved to another portion of campus and tried to create encampments there.

"The group restricted access to the general public in violation of university policy and also disrupted nearby final exams," police said.

The student newspaper the Daily Bruin said protesters remained on campus past midnight when police fired pepper bullets into the crowd between Bunche Hall and Perloff Hall, which dispersed the crowd.

UCLA, like many other campuses around the country, has been faced with pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have created large encampments to call for support for Palestinians in Gaza and disconnect from any involvement with Israel.

UCLA has cleared out encampments twice after demonstrators took up outdoor space on campus.