Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 11, 2024 / 8:03 AM

Independent monitor investigating UAW President Shawn Fain over leadership changes

By Clyde Hughes
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain faces an investigation from an independent monitor following a leadership shakeup at the union. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain faces an investigation from an independent monitor following a leadership shakeup at the union. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers independent monitor launched an investigation into the actions of union President Shawn Fain and Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock following changes in leadership.

The monitor, Neil Barofsky, is investigating the union's action to reassign nine departments that Mock had oversight of in February after she was accused of failing to fulfill financial requests from Fain and other union leaders.

Advertisement

Mock said the decision to reassign the departments was "improperly instigated in retaliation for her refusal or reluctance to authorize certain expenditures of funds at the request of and/or for the benefit of those in the president's office," the monitor's report said.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

Related

The monitor is also looking into Fain's decision to remove UAW Vice President Rich Boyer from oversight of UAW's Stellantis Department which Fain said in a memo was the result of Boyer's "dereliction of duty" regarding "certain collective bargaining issues."

Boyer and others within the union accused Fain of instead taking the action to retaliate against him for "among other things, refusing to engage in acts of financial misconduct to benefit others."

An unidentified international board member is facing a separate embezzlement investigation.

Advertisement

Baraofsky also complained that union leaders have not been cooperative in promptly turning over requested information.

"The monitor has attempted for months to garner the union's cooperation in gathering the information needed to conduct a full investigation, but the union has effectively slow-rolled the monitor's access to requested documents," Barofsky said in court documents.

Failure to provide the monitor the information could violate a consent decree UAW reached with the Justice Department in 2020 that kept the federal government from taking over the union following a corruption scandal.

Fain addressed the court document in a statement released Monday.

"Taking the union in a new direction means sometimes you have to rock the boat and that upsets some people who want to keep the status quo, but our membership expects better and deserves better than the old business and usual," he said.

"We encourage the monitor to investigate whatever claims are brought to their office because we know what they'll find: a UAW leadership committed to serving the membership, and running a democratic union."

Latest Headlines

Four Iowa college instructors stabbed in China
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Four Iowa college instructors stabbed in China
June 10 (UPI) -- Four instructors affiliated with Cornell College in Iowa were stabbed during a visit to a park in northeast China, the private school said.
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
June 11 (UPI) -- Violent crime in the United States continued to drop during the first three months of the year, according to statistics released by the FBI that Attorney General Merrick Garland described as "historic."
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump attended a pre-sentencing probation interview after he was found guilty in his New York hush-money trial.
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's attempt to have several charges dismissed in his classified documents case while permitting the removal of a single paragraph from the indictment.
Sen. John Fetterman briefly hospitalized after crash
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sen. John Fetterman briefly hospitalized after crash
June 10 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and his wife, Giselle, were briefly hospitalized after a two-car crash in Maryland.
Ex-N.Y. cop sentenced to life in prison for brutal murder of 4 people
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-N.Y. cop sentenced to life in prison for brutal murder of 4 people
June 10 (UPI) -- A former New York police officer-turned drug dealer was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on Monday for the brutal murder of four men in April 2016.
Port of Baltimore shipping channel fully reopens after bridge collapse in March
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Port of Baltimore shipping channel fully reopens after bridge collapse in March
June 10 (UPI) -- The Port of Baltimore's shipping channel, one of the busiest ports in the United States, is fully reopen, more than two months after a massive cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Man found shot as 3-alarm fire engulfs 4-story apartment complex in Miami
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Man found shot as 3-alarm fire engulfs 4-story apartment complex in Miami
June 10 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody after a three-alarm fire, the first in Miami in 25 years, destroyed a four-story apartment complex Monday near downtown, and a man was found shot.
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 pickups, trucks because of possible software malfunction
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 pickups, trucks because of possible software malfunction
June 10 (UPI) -- Stellantis, parent company of Chrysler, is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in United States after a software malfunction was detected that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Apple announces new features, operating systems that more fully employ AI
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Apple announces new features, operating systems that more fully employ AI
June 10 (UPI) -- Apple, catching up with other technology companies developing artificial intelligence, on Monday introduced new apps, operating systems and Apple Intelligence for its devices, including iPhone.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
Four Iowa college instructors stabbed in China
Four Iowa college instructors stabbed in China
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement