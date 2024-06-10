Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2024 / 8:32 PM / Updated at 5:23 AM

Four Iowa college instructors stabbed in China

Cornell College is a private school.

By Allen Cone & Darryl Coote
Cornell College is a private liberal arts college founded in 1853 in Mount Vernon, 18 east of Cedar Rapids, with 1,074 students in 2022-2023. Photo courtesy Cornell College
Cornell College is a private liberal arts college founded in 1853 in Mount Vernon, 18 east of Cedar Rapids, with 1,074 students in 2022-2023. Photo courtesy Cornell College

June 10 (UPI) -- Four instructors affiliated with Cornell College in Iowa were stabbed during a visit to a park in northeast China, the private school said.

A family member of one of the victims told Iowa Public Radio they all survived the attack, which occurred Monday afternoon, local time.

Advertisement

"We have learned that four Cornell instructors teaching as part of a partnership with a university in China were injured in a serious incident during a daytime visit to a public park while accompanied by a faculty member of the partner institution," President Jonathan Brand wrote to students and staff.

"We have been in contact with all four instructors and are assisting them during this time. There were no students taking part in this program."

Related

The school in China was identified as Beihua University, a state-owned public university in Jilin City, the Des Moines Register reported. The attack occurred in Beishan Park, where a temple is located.

It was unclear if a suspect had been apprehended.

Graphic video and photos published on social media show people in a group on the ground covered in blood. Some of the victims are seen with cellphones to their ears. One, a man, is heard speaking English.

Advertisement

State Rep. Adam Zabner said that his brother, David Zabner, was one of the victims.

David Zabner, a doctoral student at Tufts in Massachusetts who previously taught at Cornell, was stabbed in the arm and is recovering at a hospital.

"He has not yet been released this morning but he's doing OK," Rep. Zabner told CBS News.

"Horrified that multiple Cornell College faculty members were brutally stabbed in China," U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, whose district serves the school, posted on X. "My team has been in communication with Cornell College & will do everything in our power to bring these Iowans home safely. Join me in praying for their health & safety."

Gov. Kim Reynolds wrote on X: "I am in touch with Iowa's federal delegation and the state department in response to this horrifying attack. Please pray for their full recovery, safe return, and their families here at home."

Sen. Joni Ernst wrote on Twitter: "We are in touch with the college and the State Department, and stand ready to further assist these Iowans."

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa said in a statment that she was requesting to speak with the U.S. Embassy in China to ensure that the victims receive "quality for their injuries and then get out of #China in a medically feasibly manner."

Advertisement

Cornell College is a private liberal arts college founded in 1853 in Mount Vernon, 18 miles east of Cedar Rapids, with 1,074 students in 2022-2023.

Latest Headlines

FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
June 11 (UPI) -- Violent crime in the United States continued to drop during the first three months of the year, according to statistics released by the FBI that Attorney General Merrick Garland described as "historic."
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump attended a pre-sentencing probation interview after he was found guilty in his New York hush-money trial.
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's attempt to have several charges dismissed in his classified documents case while permitting the removal of a single paragraph from the indictment.
Sen. John Fetterman briefly hospitalized after crash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sen. John Fetterman briefly hospitalized after crash
June 10 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and his wife, Giselle, were briefly hospitalized after a two-car crash in Maryland.
Ex-N.Y. cop sentenced to life in prison for brutal murder of 4 people
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-N.Y. cop sentenced to life in prison for brutal murder of 4 people
June 10 (UPI) -- A former New York police officer-turned drug dealer was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on Monday for the brutal murder of four men in April 2016.
Port of Baltimore shipping channel fully reopens after bridge collapse in March
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Port of Baltimore shipping channel fully reopens after bridge collapse in March
June 10 (UPI) -- The Port of Baltimore's shipping channel, one of the busiest ports in the United States, is fully reopen, more than two months after a massive cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Man found shot as 3-alarm fire engulfs 4-story apartment complex in Miami
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man found shot as 3-alarm fire engulfs 4-story apartment complex in Miami
June 10 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody after a three-alarm fire, the first in Miami in 25 years, destroyed a four-story apartment complex Monday near downtown, and a man was found shot.
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 pickups, trucks because of possible software malfunction
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 pickups, trucks because of possible software malfunction
June 10 (UPI) -- Stellantis, parent company of Chrysler, is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in United States after a software malfunction was detected that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Apple announces new features, operating systems that more fully employ AI
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Apple announces new features, operating systems that more fully employ AI
June 10 (UPI) -- Apple, catching up with other technology companies developing artificial intelligence, on Monday introduced new apps, operating systems and Apple Intelligence for its devices, including iPhone.
Jury in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial to return to deliberations Tuesday
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Jury in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial to return to deliberations Tuesday
June 10 (UPI) -- The jury in Hunter Biden's Delaware trial got dismissed for the day one hour after deliberating began with no verdict on his fate for allegedly lying on a federal background form in his 2018 gun buy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
Japan's Transport Ministry searches offices at Mazda, Honda
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
Austrian Airlines flight lands safely after hailstorm damage
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement