Treasury sanctions 10 linked to financial facilitator for Houthi shipments

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on June 4. The Treasury Department issues sanctions on 10 individuals and entities on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced a round of sanctions against 10 individuals, entities, and vessels for the alleged illegal transport of oil and commodities to the network of Houthi financial facilitator Sa'id al-Jamal. It marked the seventh time Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's department targeted al-Jamal's network, which supports terrorist groups such as the Iranian-back Houthi rebels in Yemen. Advertisement

"The Houthis continue to leverage an expansive support network to facilitate their illicit activities, including hiding the origin of cargo, forgoing shipping documents and providing services to sanctioned vessels," said Brian Nelson, the Treasury's under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement.

Treasury officials said al-Jamal's allies ship goods to China, Syria, and other designations to cloak their true ending point to support terrorism networks.

"As we demonstrate with our military strikes last week, the United States government is committed to disrupting and degrading the Houthis' ability to engage in attacks against commercial shipping and naval vessels, as well as target those who seek to facilitate these activities," Nelson said.

Those sanctioned include United Arab Emirates and Oman-based Shark International Shipping and managing director John Britto Aruldhas; India-based Rayyan Shipping Private Limited; and Abdallah Najib Ahmad al-Jamal, the nephew of Sa'id al-Jamal in Yemen.

Advertisement

Others include Lainey Shipping Limited, of Hong Kong, and its Panama-flagged ship Janet, along with builder Louis Marine Shipholding Enterprises and the ship Bella 1. Also designated for sanctions were Sandeep Singh Choudhary and his vessel La Pearl.