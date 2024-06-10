Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2024 / 8:32 PM

4 Iowa college instructors stabbed in Mainland China

Cornell College is a private school.

By Allen Cone
Cornell College is a private liberal arts college founded in 1853 in Mount Vernon, 18 east of Cedar Rapids, with 1,074 students in 2022-2023. Photo courtesy Cornell College
Cornell College is a private liberal arts college founded in 1853 in Mount Vernon, 18 east of Cedar Rapids, with 1,074 students in 2022-2023. Photo courtesy Cornell College

June 10 (UPI) -- Four instructors affiliated with Cornell College in Iowa were stabbed during a visit to a park Sunday in northeast Mainland China, the private school said Monday.

A family member of one of the victims told Iowa Public Radio they all survived the attack.

Advertisement

"We have learned that four Cornell instructors teaching as part of a partnership with a university in China were injured in a serious incident during a daytime visit to a public park while accompanied by a faculty member of the partner institution," President Jonathan Brand wrote to students and staff. "We have been in contact with all four instructors and are assisting them during this time. There were no students taking part in this program."

The school in China was identified as Beihua University, a state-owned public university in Jilin City, the Des Moines Register reported.

Cornell College is a private liberal arts college founded in 1853 in Mount Vernon, 18 miles east of Cedar Rapids, with 1,074 students in 2022-2023.

State Rep. Adam Zabner said that his brother, David Zabner, was one of the victims.

David Zabner, a doctoral student at Tufts in Massachusetts who previously taught at Cornell, was stabbed in the arm and is recovering at a hospital.

Advertisement

"He has not yet been released this morning but he's doing OK," Rep. Zabner told CBS News.

"Horrified that multiple Cornell College faculty members were brutally stabbed in China," U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, whose district serve the school, posted on X. "My team has been in communication with Cornell College & will do everything in our power to bring these Iowans home safely. Join me in praying for their health & safety."

Gov. Kim Reynolds wrote on X: "I am in touch with Iowa's federal delegation and the state department in response to this horrifying attack. Please pray for their full recovery, safe return, and their families here at home."

Sen. Joni Ernst wrote on Twitter: "We are in touch with the college and the State Department, and stand ready to further assist these Iowans."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man found shot as 3-alarm fire engulfs 4-story apartment complex in Miami
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man found shot as 3-alarm fire engulfs 4-story apartment complex in Miami
June 10 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody after a three-alarm fire, the first in Miami in 25 years, destroyed a four-story apartment complex Monday near downtown, and a man was found shot.
Apple announces new features, operating systems that more fully employ AI
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Apple announces new features, operating systems that more fully employ AI
June 10 (UPI) -- Apple, catching up with other technology companies developing artificial intelligence, on Monday introduced new apps, operating systems and Apple Intelligence for its devices, including iPhone.
Jury in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial to return to deliberations Tuesday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jury in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial to return to deliberations Tuesday
June 10 (UPI) -- The jury in Hunter Biden's Delaware trial got dismissed for the day one hour after deliberating began with no verdict on his fate for allegedly lying on a federal background form in his 2018 gun buy.
Marquette University President Michael Lovell dies of rare cancer in Italy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Marquette University President Michael Lovell dies of rare cancer in Italy
June 10 (UPI) -- The president of Wisconsin's Marquette University, Michael Lovell, died in Italy while battling a rare cancer after 10 years on the job, the university announced.
Beginning in August, new rules to affect dogs entering U.S. from abroad
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Beginning in August, new rules to affect dogs entering U.S. from abroad
June 10 (UPI) -- In an effort to control rabies, the federal government on Monday said that changes will take effect near the end of summer for dogs entering the United States.
Northeast braces for season's first heat wave
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Northeast braces for season's first heat wave
The pattern for the northeastern United States will be a 'tale of two weeks' as low humidity and cool to seasonable air much of this week are replaced with surging heat this weekend and the first heat wave of the season.
Treasury sanctions 10 linked to financial facilitator for Houthi shipments
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Treasury sanctions 10 linked to financial facilitator for Houthi shipments
June 10 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced a round of sanctions against 10 individuals, entities, and vessels for the alleged illegal transport of oil and commodities to a network of Houthi financial facilitator Sa'id al-Jamal.
Trump to virtually attend pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump to virtually attend pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to virtually attend a pre-sentencing probation interview after he was found guilty in his New York hush-money trial.
Biden visits U.S. WWI cemetery in France that Trump skipped
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden visits U.S. WWI cemetery in France that Trump skipped
June 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden completed his trip to France by paying his respects at an American cemetery that Donald Trump passed over during his tenure in the White House.
10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party
June 9 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were injured in a shooting that erupted early Sunday at a Wisconsin rooftop party, according to authorities who said no arrests have yet been made.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party
10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party
Trump to virtually attend pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
Trump to virtually attend pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
Biden visits U.S. WWI cemetery in France that Trump skipped
Biden visits U.S. WWI cemetery in France that Trump skipped
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement