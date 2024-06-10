Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2024 / 11:40 AM

Hunter Biden will not testify in gun trial; closing arguments set to begin

By Chris Benson
Hunter Biden (L), son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on Thursday with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden (C), on the fourth day of trial on criminal gun charges in Wilmington, DE.Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 2 | Hunter Biden (L), son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on Thursday with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden (C), on the fourth day of trial on criminal gun charges in Wilmington, DE.Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Closing arguments are set to begin Monday afternoon in the federal gun trial of Hunter Biden in Delaware.

Biden defense attorney Abbe Lowell indicated that Hunter Biden will not testify after lingering questions on Friday after court let out about whether he would take the stand in his defense. However, prosecutors on Monday called back FBI agent Erika Jensen, a past witness, for brief rebuttal.

Advertisement

The defense rested their case Monday on the sixth day of the trial at J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Del., just south of Philadelphia as the trial of the president's son nears its end without calling any new witnesses to the stand to testify. The president's brother, James Biden, was expected on Friday to take the stand but the defense pulled him.

Judge Maryellen Noreika on Monday morning rejected another attempt by the defense to add specific jury instruction language that may lean more favorably in Biden's argument.

Advertisement

The Biden defense team wanted Noreika to directly instruct jurors to acquit if they can prove Hunter Biden did not know that he was an addict when he got the gun. But while she refused to do that, the judge did issue instructions to jurors to not hold it against Biden for not testifying.

Noreika said no to a request to give extra instructions to the jury about the meaning of "reasonable doubt."

Federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden's trial over gun and drug charges rested their case Friday morning after a rather emotional testimony by his daughter, Naomi Biden, who was on the stand to answer questions about her father's past drug addiction.

She testified under oath that she never saw Hunter Biden use any illegal substances.

President Joe Biden said last week in an interview that he would not pardon his son as he maintains a distance from the trial amid a presidential campaign and former President Donald Trump's conviction of 34 felonies. But a number of friends and family members, including Hunter's wide Melissa Cohen Biden, first lady Jill Biden and half-sister Ashley were back in court Monday morning to show support.

Advertisement

Hunter Biden, 54, faces three federal charges after being accused of buying and owning the gun while using illegal drugs. He bought the gun and filled out the form in October 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.

Prosecutors are trying to prove Biden knowingly lied on a federal form about a background question regarding drug addiction.

Defense lawyers for Biden contend he did not consider himself an addict at the time he bought the gun and thus could not have knowingly lied on that question.

Earlier in the week, the court heard from an FBI agent about Biden's well-publicized laptop along with testimony from Gordon Cleveland, the Delaware seller of the firearm in question, as well as the police officer who later found the weapon.

In addition to Hunter Biden's daughter, Naomi, the court also heard testimony from his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, a former girlfriend and Hallie Biden, widow of his late brother Beau Biden, who told the court she found the gun, along with drugs, while cleaning his truck in October of 2018.

She then threw the gun in a trash can at a nearby grocery store, but later returned to try to retrieve it, Hallie Biden testified.

Advertisement

A 2023 study portrays the reality how millions of Americans are addicted to alcohol or various types of drugs, and that millions more struggle with a family member or friend in the grip of addiction, which can spill over to everyday life.

If convicted on all counts, Hunter Biden could face up 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines, according to court filings. However, because Biden does not have a violent past and is an alleged first-time offender, it is possible he could get a lighter sentence.

More information

For more on drug and alcohol addiction, head to the American Psychiatric Association.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump to virtually attend pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump to virtually attend pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to virtually attend a pre-sentencing probation interview after he was found guilty in his New York hush-money trial.
Biden visits U.S. WWI cemetery in France that Trump skipped
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden visits U.S. WWI cemetery in France that Trump skipped
June 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden completed his trip to France by paying his respects at an American cemetery that Donald Trump passed over during his tenure in the White House.
10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party
June 9 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were injured in a shooting that erupted early Sunday at a Wisconsin rooftop party, according to authorities who said no arrests have yet been made.
U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
June 9 (UPI) -- Excessive heat continues to bake the Southwest, severe storms, torrential downpours and excessive rain is forecast for the south-Central U.S, and Florida is about to go from drought to deluge, according to Accuweather.
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
June 9 (UPI) -- A huge chunk of twisting mountain highway that connects Jackson, Wy, with nearby communities gave way in a massive landslide Saturday, leaving a huge chasm in one of the main arteries to neighboring Idaho.
Howard University cuts ties with 'Diddy' Combs
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Howard University cuts ties with 'Diddy' Combs
June 9 (UPI) -- Howard University has cut ties with rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, rescinding an honorary degree and ending a scholarship program in his name after a video surfaced showing him allegedly attacking R&B star Cassie.
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
June 9 (UPI) -- A New York Police Department officer was charged with attempted murder Friday after he was allegedly involved with a road-rage shooting in New Jersey.
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in small plane crash
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in small plane crash
June 8 (UPI) -- William Anders, who was among the first three people to orbit the moon when they were aboard Apollo 8 in 1968, died in a plane crash in Washington state.
Pizza chain owner found guilty of abusing workers in Massachusetts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pizza chain owner found guilty of abusing workers in Massachusetts
June 8 (UPI) -- The owner of a Massachusetts pizza chain was found guilty Saturday of charges claiming he forced six employees to meet excessive work demands and threatened them with violence and deportation.
Manhattan DA tentatively agrees to testify in front of House sub-committee
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Manhattan DA tentatively agrees to testify in front of House sub-committee
June 8 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will testify in front of Congress after being requested by the House Judiciary Committee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement