Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2024 / 8:00 AM

Trump to virtually attend pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction

By Clyde Hughes
Former President Donald Trump is expected to virtually attend a pre-sentencing interview following his conviction for falsifying business records. Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI
Former President Donald Trump is expected to virtually attend a pre-sentencing interview following his conviction for falsifying business records. Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to virtually attend a pre-sentencing probation interview after he was found guilty in his New York hush-money trial.

Trump is expected to attend the interview from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., ABC News, NBC News and The New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

A female New York probation officer will conduct the interview with Trump over a special virtual network that features increased security -- not Zoom -- NBC News reported.

Pre-sentencing interviews are usually routine for those convicted of state and federal crimes before sentencing, giving the judge additional insight and information before sentencing, however, it is rare for them to be conducted via video conference.

Related

In another anomaly, Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, signed an order last week allowing Trump's defense attorney, Todd Blanche, to be present for the interview even though they are usually conducted outside of the presence of the defendant's lawyers.

Merchan will get a chance to examine the interview before sentencing Trump on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention where the GOP is expected to formally name him their candidate to run against Democratic President Joe Biden in the November general election.

Advertisement

While Trump could be sentenced to up to four years in prison, most legal experts expect him to receive probation given his lack of a previous criminal record age, among other issues that could be considered.

As he approaches sentencing, Trump has remained defiant, promising to appeal and calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to step in.

"President Trump and his legal team are already taking necessary steps to challenge and defeat the lawless Manhattan [district attorney's] case," Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign spokesman said in a Sunday statement.

A Manhattan jury found Trump guilty last month on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments for adult film actress Stormy Daniels to protect his 2016 election chances.

Latest Headlines

Biden visits U.S. WWI cemetery in France that Trump skipped
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden visits U.S. WWI cemetery in France that Trump skipped
June 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden completed his trip to France by paying his respects at an American cemetery that Donald Trump passed over during his tenure in the White House.
10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party
June 9 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were injured in a shooting that erupted early Sunday at a Wisconsin rooftop party, according to authorities who said no arrests have yet been made.
U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
June 9 (UPI) -- Excessive heat continues to bake the Southwest, severe storms, torrential downpours and excessive rain is forecast for the south-Central U.S, and Florida is about to go from drought to deluge, according to Accuweather.
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
June 9 (UPI) -- A huge chunk of twisting mountain highway that connects Jackson, Wy, with nearby communities gave way in a massive landslide Saturday, leaving a huge chasm in one of the main arteries to neighboring Idaho.
Howard University cuts ties with 'Diddy' Combs
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Howard University cuts ties with 'Diddy' Combs
June 9 (UPI) -- Howard University has cut ties with rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, rescinding an honorary degree and ending a scholarship program in his name after a video surfaced showing him allegedly attacking R&B star Cassie.
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
June 9 (UPI) -- A New York Police Department officer was charged with attempted murder Friday after he was allegedly involved with a road-rage shooting in New Jersey.
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in small plane crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in small plane crash
June 8 (UPI) -- William Anders, who was among the first three people to orbit the moon when they were aboard Apollo 8 in 1968, died in a plane crash in Washington state.
Pizza chain owner found guilty of abusing workers in Massachusetts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pizza chain owner found guilty of abusing workers in Massachusetts
June 8 (UPI) -- The owner of a Massachusetts pizza chain was found guilty Saturday of charges claiming he forced six employees to meet excessive work demands and threatened them with violence and deportation.
Manhattan DA tentatively agrees to testify in front of House sub-committee
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Manhattan DA tentatively agrees to testify in front of House sub-committee
June 8 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will testify in front of Congress after being requested by the House Judiciary Committee.
26 migrants found after being smuggled in trailer's hidden compartment in Texas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
26 migrants found after being smuggled in trailer's hidden compartment in Texas
June 8 (UPI) -- Bexar County (Texas) Sheriff's deputies disrupted a human-smuggling operation Thursday as 26 migrants were transferred from a hidden trailer compartment to a stash house near San Antonio.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mountain highway collapses in landslide
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
South Korea resumes North Korea broadcasts over trash balloons
South Korea resumes North Korea broadcasts over trash balloons
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement