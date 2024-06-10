Apple announces new features, operating systems that more fully employ AI

1 of 3 | Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday speaks during the 2024 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on the campus of Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Apple, catching up with other technology companies developing artificial intelligence, on Monday introduced Apple Intelligence for its devices, including iPhone, along with a much smarter digital assistant app Siri that also utilizes AI by using OpenAI's ChatGPT. Besides being operational on Apple's mobile operating system iOS 18, Apple Intelligence will be used on the iPadOS 18 used by iPads, and it will be available in the newest planned release of Apple's operating system, macOS Sequoia. Advertisement

The company unveiled the innovations at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, Calif.

Apple released developer versions Monday, and the new operating systems and features will be available for public preview next month. Final versions will launch for everyone once fully finished in the fall.

Apple is partnering with ChatGPT creator OpenAI. The AI tool will be powered by Apple Intelligence from personalized Genmoji, which is Apple's AI-generated emoji, for Siri.

Siri, which debuted in 2011, can answer personalized questions like ones about your schedule, what's in your email and what time your loved one's flight is landing. Users can create an Genmoji right in the keyboard by typing in a description.

Other AI features include Siri recalling a picture taken years ago on the device or answering detailed questions about the weather, the news or trivia. Over time, Siri could learn the user' preferences and respond accordingly.

Personalized photos, including making them into a stylized, cartoonish version, will be possible, as well, with Apple's latest OS releases.

Apple's new Writing Tools will be available and also takes advantage of AI.

The company said most AI functions will be conducted on the phone rather than a server in the cloud.

"As we look to build in these incredible new capabilities, we want to ensure that the outcome reflects the principles at the core of our products, it has to be powerful enough to help with the things that matter most to you," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the keynote. "It has to be intuitive and easy to use. It has to be deeply integrated into your product experiences."

He added: "Most importantly, it has to understand you and be grounded in your personal context, like your routine, your relationships, your communications, and more. And, of course, it has to be built with privacy, from the ground up."

Apple has been slower to adopt AI, compared with OpenAI partnered with Microsoft in its Bing search engine, and Google's AI model called Bard.

Apple is the world's second largest company in terms of market capitalization of near $3 billion.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told CNN Apple Intelligence will "kick off a new frontier for Apple."

Other innovations introduced during Apple's event Monday:

The iOS 18 will include new controls and personalization. It will feature new icons when in Dark Mode, a new tint color that complements wallpaper and a redesigned control center from the lock screen.

The operating system iPadOS18 will have a floating tab bar and automatic sidebars to use more of the screen at any given time. Users can write with the Apple Pencil to automatically solve mathematical problems.

The Passwords app for iPhone, iPad, Vision Pro, Mac and Windows will help users store passwords with verification codes, app passwords, Wi-Fi passwords, shares passwords, Passkeys and more.

Safari, which is Apple's browser, will have artificial intelligence-powered highlights to extract information from a webpage.

Watch OS will include a training mode to track how the intensity and duration of users' workouts affect their bodies over time.

AirPods can detect head motions to answer or reject phone calls. AirPods Pro will be able to isolate your voice, even with noisy background audio.

A new feature on tvOS will give information about what is playing on your TV, including on your iPhone. Also, spoken audio will have improved subtitles.