10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party

Of the 10 people injured in Sunday's rooftop shooting in Madison, one person remained hospitalized as of 4 p.m. Photo courtesy of Madison Police Department/ Facebook

June 9 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were injured in a shooting that erupted early Sunday at a Wisconsin rooftop party, according to authorities who said no arrests have yet been made. The city of Madison identified the victims as between the ages of 14 and 23, stating none suffered life-threatening injuries, though one person, whose condition was unknown, remained hospitalized as of 4 p.m. Sunday. Advertisement

It said not all injuries were the result of gunshots, though it did not elaborate.

The shooting began at about 12:45 a.m. at the Lux high-rise apartment building on Johnson Street. Officers had been dispatched over a large party on the apartment's roof and were pulling into the parking lot when notified of shots fired.

"Dozens of people were screaming and running out of the building as officers approached," the city said in a statement.

"Officers ran up 12 flights of stairs in order to reach and help people."

Police initially said that the shooting appears to have been targeted and the suspect remains at large.

Detectives on Sunday canvassed the scene to collect evidence, authorities said.

Authorities investigating the shooting are calling on members of the public with video from the party or information about the incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

There have been more than 200 mass shootings in the United States this year, according to The Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting of having a minimum of four victims.

The non-profit organization said at least 7,335 people have been killed by guns this year with another 13,717 having been injured.