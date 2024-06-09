Advertisement
U.S. News
June 9, 2024 / 11:57 PM

10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party

By Darryl Coote
Of the 10 people injured in Sunday's rooftop shooting in Madison, one person remained hospitalized as of 4 p.m. Photo courtesy of Madison Police Department/Facebook
Of the 10 people injured in Sunday's rooftop shooting in Madison, one person remained hospitalized as of 4 p.m. Photo courtesy of Madison Police Department/Facebook

June 9 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were injured in a shooting that erupted early Sunday at a Wisconsin rooftop party, according to authorities who said no arrests have yet been made.

The city of Madison identified the victims as between the ages of 14 and 23, stating none suffered life-threatening injuries, though one person, whose condition was unknown, remained hospitalized as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

It said not all injuries were the result of gunshots, though it did not elaborate.

The shooting began at about 12:45 a.m. at the Lux high-rise apartment building on Johnson Street. Officers had been dispatched over a large party on the apartment's roof and were pulling into the parking lot when notified of shots fired.

Related

"Dozens of people were screaming and running out of the building as officers approached," the city said in a statement.

"Officers ran up 12 flights of stairs in order to reach and help people."

Police initially said that the shooting appears to have been targeted and the suspect remains at large.

Detectives on Sunday canvassed the scene to collect evidence, authorities said.

Authorities investigating the shooting are calling on members of the public with video from the party or information about the incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement

There have been more than 200 mass shootings in the United States this year, according to The Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting of having a minimum of four victims.

The non-profit organization said at least 7,335 people have been killed by guns this year with another 13,717 having been injured.

Latest Headlines

U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. faces excessive heat, raucous storms going into week
June 9 (UPI) -- Excessive heat continues to bake the Southwest, severe storms, torrential downpours and excessive rain is forecast for the south-Central U.S, and Florida is about to go from drought to deluge, according to Accuweather.
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
June 9 (UPI) -- A huge chunk of twisting mountain highway that connects Jackson, Wy, with nearby communities gave way in a massive landslide Saturday, leaving a huge chasm in one of the main arteries to neighboring Idaho.
Howard University cuts ties with 'Diddy' Combs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Howard University cuts ties with 'Diddy' Combs
June 9 (UPI) -- Howard University has cut ties with rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, rescinding an honorary degree and ending a scholarship program in his name after a video surfaced showing him allegedly attacking R&B star Cassie.
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
June 9 (UPI) -- A New York Police Department officer was charged with attempted murder Friday after he was allegedly involved with a road-rage shooting in New Jersey.
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in small plane crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in small plane crash
June 8 (UPI) -- William Anders, who was among the first three people to orbit the moon when they were aboard Apollo 8 in 1968, died in a plane crash in Washington state.
Pizza chain owner found guilty of abusing workers in Massachusetts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pizza chain owner found guilty of abusing workers in Massachusetts
June 8 (UPI) -- The owner of a Massachusetts pizza chain was found guilty Saturday of charges claiming he forced six employees to meet excessive work demands and threatened them with violence and deportation.
Manhattan DA tentatively agrees to testify in front of House sub-committee
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Manhattan DA tentatively agrees to testify in front of House sub-committee
June 8 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will testify in front of Congress after being requested by the House Judiciary Committee.
26 migrants found after being smuggled in trailer's hidden compartment in Texas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
26 migrants found after being smuggled in trailer's hidden compartment in Texas
June 8 (UPI) -- Bexar County (Texas) Sheriff's deputies disrupted a human-smuggling operation Thursday as 26 migrants were transferred from a hidden trailer compartment to a stash house near San Antonio.
Judge in Trump hush money trial flags post claiming to preview guilty verdict
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge in Trump hush money trial flags post claiming to preview guilty verdict
June 8 (UPI) -- The Judge overseeing Donald Trump's New York hush money trial on Friday alerted attorneys about a social media post claiming to know the jury's verdict before it was reached.
Alex Jones, Infowars to part ways to partly pay $1.5B legal settlement
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alex Jones, Infowars to part ways to partly pay $1.5B legal settlement
June 8 (UPI) -- Infowars owner Alex Jones will have to liquidate his ownership of the controversial website to help settle his $1.5 billion debt to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mountain highway collapses in landslide
Mountain highway collapses in landslide
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet; Ben-Gvir demands seat
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
Israel illegally uses white phosphorous in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch says
South Korea resumes North Korea broadcasts over trash balloons
South Korea resumes North Korea broadcasts over trash balloons
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
New York police officer charged with attempted murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement