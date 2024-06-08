Advertisement
U.S. News
June 8, 2024 / 2:47 PM

Pizza chain owner found guilty of abusing workers in Massachusetts

By Ehren Wynder

June 8 (UPI) -- The owner of a Massachusetts pizza chain was found guilty of forcing six employees to meet excessive work demands and threatening them with violence and deportation.

A federal jury convicted Stash's Pizza owner Stavros "Steve" Papantoniadis, 48, on three counts of forced labor and three counts of attempted forced labor, according to a notice Friday from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The verdict comes after a lengthy investigation into Papantoniadis, who has been in custody since March 2023.

His sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 12. Each count carries up to 20 years in prison and up to five years ofd supervised release.

Related

According to trial records, Papantoniadis thinly staffed his pizza restaurants and purposefully hired undocumented workers, forcing them to take up to 14-hour shifts for as many as seven days a week.

Papantoniadis would control his workers via threats of physical harm or deportation. He would monitor them via surveillance cameras, which he had access to from his cellphone, and would repeatedly insult and harass them, according to court documents.

"Stavros Papantoniadis instilled fear in his employees. He underpaid and threatened them, some with fear of arrest and many with physical abuse. Today, the jury saw the indignities his employees were subjected to and have found Papantoniadis guilty of forced labor violations," Michael Krol, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, said in a statement.

Advertisement

In once instance, Papantoniadis reportedly choked a victim when he learned he was planning to quit.

When another victim tried to drive away from one of the restaurants, Papantoniadis chased them down Route 1 in Norwood and pretended to call local police in an effort to compel the victim to return to work.

Stash's Pizza is a local chain that includes restaurants in Dorchester and Roslindale and previously had locations in Norwood, Norwell, Randolph, Weymouth and Wareham.

Papantoniadis has come under fire for alleged worker abuse before.

The U.S. Department of Labor in 2017 sued him and co-owner Polyxeny "Paulina" Papantoniadis for allegedly failing to pay proper overtime to 120 employees, misrepresenting pay rates and falsifying time records between November 2013 and March 2016.

The owners were ordered in 2019 to pay more than $300,000 in back wages.

Since then, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office received three complaints against Stash's Pizza alleging wage and hour violations.

Latest Headlines

Manhattan DA tentatively agrees to testify in front of House sub-committee
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Manhattan DA tentatively agrees to testify in front of House sub-committee
June 8 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will testify in front of Congress after being requested by the House Judiciary Committee.
26 migrants found after being smuggled in trailer's hidden compartment in Texas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
26 migrants found after being smuggled in trailer's hidden compartment in Texas
June 8 (UPI) -- Bexar County (Texas) Sheriff's deputies disrupted a human-smuggling operation Thursday as 26 migrants were transferred from a hidden trailer compartment to a stash house near San Antonio.
Judge in Trump hush money trial flags post claiming to preview guilty verdict
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge in Trump hush money trial flags post claiming to preview guilty verdict
June 8 (UPI) -- The Judge overseeing Donald Trump's New York hush money trial on Friday alerted attorneys about a social media post claiming to know the jury's verdict before it was reached.
Alex Jones, Infowars to part ways to partly pay $1.5B legal settlement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alex Jones, Infowars to part ways to partly pay $1.5B legal settlement
June 8 (UPI) -- Infowars owner Alex Jones will have to liquidate his ownership of the controversial website to help settle his $1.5 billion debt to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims.
Resurgence of heat to impact outdoor plans across West
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Resurgence of heat to impact outdoor plans across West
Late last week, numerous daily temperature records were shattered across the West as an early summer heat dome set up over the region.
Biden, Macron show solidarity on Ukraine, Gaza in Paris meeting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden, Macron show solidarity on Ukraine, Gaza in Paris meeting
June 8 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron hosted U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday for a state visit, where the two leaders discussed a shared vision on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.
Florida beaches reopen Saturday after 2 shark attacks day before
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida beaches reopen Saturday after 2 shark attacks day before
June 8 (UPI) -- Beaches in northwest Florida reopened Saturday morning after sharks injured three swimmers in separate attacks Friday afternoon.
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in small plane crash
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in small plane crash
June 8 (UPI) -- William Anders, who was among the first three people to orbit the moon when they were aboard Apollo 8 in 1968, died in a plane crash in Washington state.
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 20 Starlink satellites from California, less than 12 hours after another Falcon 9 lifted 22 satellites from Florida.
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit
June 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX sent a batch of 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit in a Friday evening launch.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Danish PM assaulted in Copenhagen
Danish PM assaulted in Copenhagen
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
Police: Iowa man who killed 3 with metal pipe hoped to have movie made about him
Police: Iowa man who killed 3 with metal pipe hoped to have movie made about him
Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages who are in 'good medical condition'
Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages who are in 'good medical condition'
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement