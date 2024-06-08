Manhattan DA tentatively agrees to testify in front of House sub-committee

1 of 3 | Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will testify in front of Congress after being requested by the House Judiciary Committee. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will testify in front of Congress after being requested by the House Judiciary Committee. Bragg 50, may be willing to testify at a future date, Bragg's lawyers confirmed Friday in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, which was first reported by the New York Times.

Jordan has been insistent that Bragg and prosecutor Matthew Colangelo testify before Congress after securing a criminal conviction late last month against former President Donald Trump related to hush money payments.

"This office is committed to voluntary cooperation" Bragg's General Counsel Leslie Dubeck wrote in the letter to Jordan, obtained by Politico.

"That cooperation includes making the District Attorney available to provide testimony on behalf of the Office at an agreed-upon date."

Dubeck's letter states "scheduling conflicts" mean Bragg is unavailable for Jordan's requested date of Thursday to testify at a public hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

"The District Attorney's Office therefore requests an opportunity to engage with Committee staff to identify a new hearing date, and to better understand the scope and purpose of the proposed hearing," Dubeck wrote in the letter.

"As with the prior inquiries from this Committee, we look forward to discussing with committee staff how the Office may be able to accommodate the Committee's invitation while also protecting the integrity of an ongoing criminal prosecution and New York's sovereign interests."

It appears likely Bragg will not agree to testify until sentencing is finished in the criminal proceedings against Trump, following the guilty verdict on 34 counts. Barring delays, those proceedings are scheduled to run through next month with Judge Juan Merchan expected to issue a sentence on July 11.

"The Committee's invitation has not made clear the scope of the proposed testimony; and trial court proceedings in People v. Trump are currently scheduled to continue through July 11, 2024," Dubeck's letter reads.

"The trial court and reviewing appellate courts have issued numerous orders for the purpose of protecting the fair administration of justice in People v. Trump, and to participate in a public hearing at this time would be potentially detrimental to those efforts."

Trump's conviction has set off widespread protests among his supporters.