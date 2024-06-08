Advertisement
U.S. News
June 8, 2024 / 12:29 PM

Biden, Macron show solidarity on Ukraine, Gaza in Paris meeting

By Simon Druker
French President Emmanuel Macron hosted U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday for a state visit, where the two leaders discussed a shared vision on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 4 | French President Emmanuel Macron hosted U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday for a state visit, where the two leaders discussed a shared vision on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron hosted U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday for a state visit, where the two leaders discussed a shared vision on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

"We know what happens if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin succeeds in subjugating Ukraine. ... And we know Putin isn't going to stop at Ukraine - it's not just Ukraine, it's about much more than Ukraine. All of Europe will be threatened. We're not gonna let that happen," Biden told reporters.

Advertisement

He added: "The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not, I say it again, walk away."

Macron later praised Biden and the United States for the "critical role" they are playing in Ukraine's defense from Russia's offensive.

Related

Macron and Bidenh met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Friday, where the U.S. president announced a new $225 million aid package for Kyiv and apologized for Washington's delay in providing weapons.

Macron also publicly backed Biden's peace proposal to end hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Advertisement

In addition, the two leaders spoke in consensus about needing to address escalating military tensions arising from Iran.

"This week, we have shown the world once again the power of allies and what we can achieve when we stand together," Biden said during the news conference

Neither president elaborated on specifics related to any of the topics, and didn't take questions from reporters.

Biden was in Paris after traveling to France to mark 80 years since the World War II D-Day landings in Normandy. The two men met privately following a D-Day ceremony and before meeting the media Saturday to show solidarity.

"As America's oldest Ally -- for nearly 250 years -- France has been a like minded and dependable partner in all of the world's greatest challenges," the White House said in a statement.

Biden in 2022 hosted Macron at the White House in what was the first state dinner of his presidency.

Since that meeting, the United States and France have signed bi-lateral partnerships related to clean energy, the environment, space and quantum computing among others.

In the evening, they were to attend a state dinner at the Élysée Palace. I

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Florida beaches reopen Saturday after 2 shark attacks day before
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Florida beaches reopen Saturday after 2 shark attacks day before
June 8 (UPI) -- Beaches in northwest Florida reopened Saturday morning after sharks injured three swimmers in separate attacks Friday afternoon.
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in small plane crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in small plane crash
June 8 (UPI) -- William Anders, who was among the first three people to orbit the moon when they were aboard Apollo 8 in 1968, died in a plane crash in Washington state.
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 20 Starlink satellites from California, less than 12 hours after another Falcon 9 lifted 22 satellites from Florida.
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit
June 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX sent a batch of 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit in a Friday evening launch.
2 face charges for allegedly creating animal abuse videos
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
2 face charges for allegedly creating animal abuse videos
June 7 (UPI) -- Two people were charged this week for their alleged involvement in creating and distributing videos showing graphic abuse of monkeys, according to the Justice Department.
Police: Iowa man who killed 3 with metal pipe hoped to have movie made about him
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Police: Iowa man who killed 3 with metal pipe hoped to have movie made about him
June 7 (UPI) -- An Iowa man confessed that he killed three people with a metal pipe in hopes that his crime would inspire a movie, according to police.
White House to host Juneteenth concert
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
White House to host Juneteenth concert
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to host a Juneteenth concert Monday on the White House's South Lawn.
Trump aides Mark Meadows, Michael Roman plead not guilty to fake electors charges
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump aides Mark Meadows, Michael Roman plead not guilty to fake electors charges
June 7 (UPI) -- Two top aides to former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Friday to charges accusing them of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.
Hunter Biden's lawyers have until next week to decide if he will testify in gun trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hunter Biden's lawyers have until next week to decide if he will testify in gun trial
June 7 (UPI) -- As Hunter Biden's federal gun trial adjourned for the day Friday afternoon, defense lawyers said they won't call more witnesses. They have until Monday, though, to decide whether Biden will testify.
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
June 7 (UPI) -- U.S. and German officials this week met in Berlin to discuss ongoing and future collaborations in space exploration and Earth science.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Danish PM assaulted in Copenhagen
Danish PM assaulted in Copenhagen
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
Red Lobster could close up to 129 more restaurants amid bankruptcy filing
Red Lobster could close up to 129 more restaurants amid bankruptcy filing
Police: Iowa man who killed 3 with metal pipe hoped to have movie made about him
Police: Iowa man who killed 3 with metal pipe hoped to have movie made about him
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement