Alex Jones, Infowars to part ways to partly pay $1.5B legal settlement

1 of 4 | Alex Jones speaks to the crowd gathered in front of the Supreme Court to the Million MAGA March goers in Washington, DC on November 14, 2020. File hoto by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Infowars owner Alex Jones will have to liquidate his ownership of the controversial website and other assets to help settle his $1.5 billion debt to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims. Jones on Thursday agreed to liquidate his assets to help pay the $1.5 billion judgment in favor of Sandy Hook families. Advertisement

Jones initially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection but asked a Texas bankruptcy court to convert it to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which requires him to liquidate his assets.

Those assets include Free Speech Systems, which is a media company that owns Infowars.

He can keep his home and other belongings exempt from bankruptcy liquidation.

The move means Jones and Infowars will part ways. Jones founded Infowars in the late 1990s.

Legal representatives for Free Speech Systems also filed for bankruptcy protection, but the Sandy Hook families this week filed an emergency motion to order the liquidation of the media company.

A hearing on that motion is scheduled next week.

A Texas bankruptcy judge last year ruled Jones can't eliminate the legal judgments against him by filing for bankruptcy.

So far, he hasn't paid any money to the Sandy Hook families.

Jones told his Infowars listeners on Friday that he has no assets and only can pay the $1.5 billion judgment against him with money earned by continuing to broadcast and promote nutritional supplements.

The supplements "are worthless if I don't promote them," Jones said Friday. "The rest of the story is I will not sell out or be compromised to stay on the air here and be a puppet."

The families of elementary school children massacred on Dec. 14, 2012, by Adam Lanza successfully sued Jones for defamation after he called the elementary school attack a "hoax" and a "false-flag operation."

Lanza, 20, murdered his mother to steal her AR-15 rifle and used it to murder 20 students and six adults at the elementary school in Newton, Conn., before shooting himself.

Jones in 2022 admitted the Sandy Hook attack really occurred.