Falcon 9 launch from California.

June 8 (UPI) -- On a cloudy morning, SpaceX launched 20 Starlink satellites from California, less than 12 hours after another Falcon 9 lifted 22 satellites from Florida. The company launched the satellites, including 13 with direct to cell capabilities, at 5:58 a.m. from pad 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Two days earlier, SpaceX launched the fourth flight of its Starship rocket from southern Texas. Advertisement Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/JkQjnWSjKA— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 8, 2024

Falcon 9's first stage later landed on Of Course I Still Love You droneship, completing its 60th launch of the year.

On June 1, Michael Nicolls, SpaceX's vice president of Starlink Engineering, said: Thrilled to be growing our Direct to Cell constellation, we have now launched 64 sats, launching every few days! Excited to be offering commercial services with @TMobile this Fall in the US, offering ubiquitous coverage and peace of find wherever you may work, play, or travel. https://t.co/zqkEsqiPIG

The capabilities include text, voice and data for LTE phones worldwide.

SpaceX also launched 20 satellites, including 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities, from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

\