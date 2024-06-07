Manchin resolution seeks to address rules for migrant children sponsors

Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., walks to the Senate chamber to vote at the U.S. Capitol on September 20, 2023. On Friday, Manchin offered a resolution regarding unaccompanied minor children who cross the U.S. border illegally. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Newly independent West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is leading a Republican effort to turn around a Biden administration rule that he says puts migrant children in danger by relaxing sponsorship vetting. Manchin, who earlier this month announced that he was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, said in a release that Biden's rule jeopardizes the safety of children with minimal background checks for sponsors. Advertisement

Manchin said the Unaccompanied Children program is supposed to place migrant children who enter the country alone illegally with a trusted adult sponsor. However, he said vetting of the sponsors is optional, it refuses to consider criminal records, has weak standards for home studies and restricts whistleblowers.

While Manchin called the resolution "bipartisan," all 45 of the co-sponsors are Republican. There are no Democratic signees.

"I have repeatedly called on President Biden to use his executive powers to shut [the border] down and address the cycles of exploitation that illegal immigration empowers," Manchin said in his statement.

"Instead, the administration is allowing rules like this one to jeopardize the safety of migrant children and trust them in the hands of unvetted sponsors, all the while spending billions of taxpayer dollars to enforce the flawed program."

Manchin said his resolution would add accountability to the program by striking down the new rule that the Department of Health and Human Services introduced in April.

Unaccompanied children at the border are taken to the Office of Refugee Resettlement until the child is released to a sponsor, usually a family member. Sponsors must be able to prove they can provide for the child and pass a background check.

Manchin said the new rule doesn't allow potential sponsors to reveal their immigration status or past criminal history.