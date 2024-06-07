Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2024 / 4:42 PM

White House to host Juneteenth concert

By Ehren Wynder
Singer and actress Patina Miller will return to this year's Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
1 of 4 | Singer and actress Patina Miller will return to this year's Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to host a Juneteenth concert Monday on the White House's South Lawn.

The White House in a statement issued Friday said the concert will be a "celebration of community, culture and music" and coincides with Black Music Month, which the Biden-Harris administration will use to highlight Black music's influence on American culture.

Advertisement

The Juneteenth concert will feature appearances from Raheem DeVaughn, Kirk Franklin, Doug E. Fresh, Anthony Hamilton, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Patina Miller, Brittney Spencer, Trombone Shorty, Charlie Wilson, Roy Wood, Jr. and "The President's Own" United States Marine Band.

Biden in 2021 signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act proclaiming June 19, the official date of the end of slavery, as a federal-level holiday.

At the time, Biden called the signing "one of the greatest honors" of his presidency.

It was on June 19, 1865, when the last remnants of slavery in America ended as federal troops disembarked in Galveston, Texas, and spread the news of 1863's Emancipation Proclamation.

Advertisement

Texas made Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980, and the first proposal to make it a federal holiday was brought to the Senate in 1996.

Juneteenth is the 12th established federal holiday and the first since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump aides Mark Meadows, Michael Roman plead not guilty to fake electors charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump aides Mark Meadows, Michael Roman plead not guilty to fake electors charges
June 7 (UPI) -- Two top aides to former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Friday to charges accusing them of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.
Hunter Biden's lawyers have until next week to decide if he will testify in gun trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hunter Biden's lawyers have until next week to decide if he will testify in gun trial
June 7 (UPI) -- As Hunter Biden's federal gun trial adjourned for the day Friday afternoon, defense lawyers said they won't call more witnesses. They have until Monday, though, to decide whether Biden will testify.
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
June 7 (UPI) -- U.S. and German officials this week met in Berlin to discuss ongoing and future collaborations in space exploration and Earth science.
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
June 7 (UPI) -- Kia America is advising owners of 2020-2024 Telluride vehicles to park them outside due to a fire risk. A recall has been issued to fix the problem.
Manchin resolution seeks to address rules for migrant children sponsors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Manchin resolution seeks to address rules for migrant children sponsors
June 7 (UPI) -- Newly independent West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is leading a Republican effort to turn around a Biden administration rule that he says puts migrant children in danger by relaxing sponsorship vetting.
May jobs report: U.S. added 272,000 jobs, beating expectations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
May jobs report: U.S. added 272,000 jobs, beating expectations
June 7 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 272,000 nonfarm jobs in May, smashing Wall Street estimates but probably dashing hopes once again that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
Red Lobster could close up to 129 more restaurants amid bankruptcy filing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Red Lobster could close up to 129 more restaurants amid bankruptcy filing
June 7 (UPI) -- Red Lobster has identified an additional 129 restaurant locations across the United States it could shut down, if a bankruptcy court approves the company's plan.
State judge dismisses three counts against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
State judge dismisses three counts against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape
June 7 (UPI) -- San Francisco Judge Harry Dorfman Thursday tossed multiple state charges against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape, siding with defense arguments alleging double jeopardy.
GameStop reports 29% drop in sales in 2024 Q1
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GameStop reports 29% drop in sales in 2024 Q1
June 7 (UPI) -- Despite a stock rally spurred by an influential meme trader, computer game retailer GameStop reported on Friday a drop of 29% in sales for the first quarter.
Calls for hand-counted votes underline mistrust in election process
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Calls for hand-counted votes underline mistrust in election process
June 6 (UPI) -- Ballot measures in three South Dakota counties failed on Tuesday that would move to counting votes on election night by hand. Broader calls for such a change demonstrate the enduring effects of conspiracy theories.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
NYC Audubon group changes name to reject namesake's pro-slavery views
NYC Audubon group changes name to reject namesake's pro-slavery views
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement