Police: Iowa man who killed 3 with metal pipe hoped to have movie made about him

June 7 (UPI) -- An Iowa man confessed that he killed three people with a metal pipe in hopes that his crime would inspire a movie, according to police.

Luke Truesdell, 34, of Marion, was charged Thursday with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for assaulting four people with a metal pipe and killing three of them, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Wednesday of four people bleeding from the head in the 3600 block of East Otter Road in Marion. When they arrived, they found three people dead from blunt force trauma to the head, and one who was alive but unresponsive.

The victims were 44-year-old Romondus Cooper, 26-year-old Keonna Ryan, and 33-year-old Amanda Parker. The survivor, 34-year-old Brent Brown, was hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Deputies found Truesdell at the scene, and he told them "that he hit the four victims and identified a metal pipe as the weapon he used," according to the criminal report.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the attack. Among the many motives Truesdell offered was that he wanted a movie to be made about the killings.

Lilly Creller, a friend and former co-worker of Parker, told local news her "heart sank" to hear of Parker's death.

"She would always go out of her way to make sure I would have a better day. And she just always had a smile on her face, like it was one of the most contagious smiles ever," she said.

She said the worst part of the incident was what she called Tuesdell's "sick" motive.

"Everyone knows this isn't the best city, but, you know, there's good people here and people take care of the community around here," Creller said. "And just to know there's somebody here that fantasizes about having a movie made about killing people is so sick to me. It just makes my stomach turn, I hate that."