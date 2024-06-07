Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2024 / 11:30 AM

Prosecution rests in Hunter Biden federal gun trial

By Simon Druker
Federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden’s trial over gun and drug charges rested their case Friday morning in Wilmington, Del. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 4 | Federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden’s trial over gun and drug charges rested their case Friday morning in Wilmington, Del. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden's trial over gun and drug charges rested their case Friday morning.

Special counsel David Weiss did so after calling two final expert witnesses on the trial's fifth day in Wilmington, Del.

Advertisement

Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Joshua Romig testified about Biden's use of coded text messages allegedly relating to cocaine use.

"It's rudimentary, pretty standard code," Romig said in reference to the terms "baby powder" and the "really soft stuff" found on Biden's phone.

Related

FBI forensic chemist Jason Brewer briefly took the stand prior to Romig, testifying about drug residue found in a bag Biden stored a handgun in.

After the prosecution rested, Biden's lawyers asked Judge Maryellen Noreika to acquit their client, calling the case an improper prosecution under the Second Amendment.

Noreika reserved her judgment in the matter.

Hunter Biden faces three federal charges after being accused of buying and owning the gun while using illegal drugs.

The son of President Joe Biden pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

Weiss' team rested its case after several days presenting evidence meant to illustrate the younger Biden's dependency on crack cocaine at the time he purchased the handgun in 2018.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, court heard from the man who sold Biden the firearm, as well as the police officer who later found it.

Hallie Biden, widow of the late Beau Biden, also testified, telling the court she found Hunter Biden's gun, along with drugs, while cleaning his truck in October of 2018.

She then threw the gun in a trash can at a nearby grocery store, but later returned to try to retrieve it.

Latest Headlines

May jobs report: U.S. added 272,000 jobs, beating expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
May jobs report: U.S. added 272,000 jobs, beating expectations
June 7 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 272,000 nonfarm jobs in May, smashing Wall Street estimates but probably dashing hopes once again that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
State judge dismisses three counts against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
State judge dismisses three counts against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape
June 7 (UPI) -- San Francisco Judge Harry Dorfman Thursday tossed multiple state charges against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape, siding with defense arguments alleging double jeopardy.
GameStop reports 29% drop in sales in 2024 Q1
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GameStop reports 29% drop in sales in 2024 Q1
June 7 (UPI) -- Despite a stock rally spurred by an influential meme trader, computer game retailer GameStop reported on Friday a drop of 29% in sales for the first quarter.
Calls for hand-counted votes underline mistrust in election process
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Calls for hand-counted votes underline mistrust in election process
June 6 (UPI) -- Ballot measures in three South Dakota counties failed on Tuesday that would move to counting votes on election night by hand. Broader calls for such a change demonstrate the enduring effects of conspiracy theories.
Millions under warnings as heat wave scorches the Southwest
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Millions under warnings as heat wave scorches the Southwest
June 7 (UPI) -- Tens of millions of Americans were under heat warnings early Friday as record temperatures scorched the Southwest a day prior.
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to address U.S. Congress on July 24
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to address U.S. Congress on July 24
June 7 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to address a joint session of Congress on July 24 amid strained relations between the Israel leader and President Joe Biden as they feud over the Middle Eastern country's war in Gaza.
Calif. man convicted for threatening to 'Unabomb' LA FBI offices
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Calif. man convicted for threatening to 'Unabomb' LA FBI offices
June 6 (UPI) -- A 52-year-old California man has been found guilty of sending threatening messages to the FBI that included references to Unabomber Theodore John Kaczynski, the Justice Department said.
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
June 6 (UPI) -- Sweltering triple digit temperatures on Thursday sent 11 people to the hospital during a rally for Donald Trump in Phoenix.
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
June 6 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's gun trial entered its fourth day on Wednesday with the cross-examination of the man that sold him the gun in question, testimony from his late brother's widow and from the police officer who found the gun.
FCC invests $200 million in cybersecurity efforts at public libraries, schools
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
FCC invests $200 million in cybersecurity efforts at public libraries, schools
June 6 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has launched a $200 million pilot program to tackle cybersecurity threats at schools and public libraries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement