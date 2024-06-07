Prosecution rests in Hunter Biden federal gun trial

1 of 4 | Federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden’s trial over gun and drug charges rested their case Friday morning in Wilmington, Del. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden's trial over gun and drug charges rested their case Friday morning. Special counsel David Weiss did so after calling two final expert witnesses on the trial's fifth day in Wilmington, Del. Advertisement

Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Joshua Romig testified about Biden's use of coded text messages allegedly relating to cocaine use.

"It's rudimentary, pretty standard code," Romig said in reference to the terms "baby powder" and the "really soft stuff" found on Biden's phone.

FBI forensic chemist Jason Brewer briefly took the stand prior to Romig, testifying about drug residue found in a bag Biden stored a handgun in.

After the prosecution rested, Biden's lawyers asked Judge Maryellen Noreika to acquit their client, calling the case an improper prosecution under the Second Amendment.

Noreika reserved her judgment in the matter.

Hunter Biden faces three federal charges after being accused of buying and owning the gun while using illegal drugs.

The son of President Joe Biden pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

Weiss' team rested its case after several days presenting evidence meant to illustrate the younger Biden's dependency on crack cocaine at the time he purchased the handgun in 2018.

Earlier in the week, court heard from the man who sold Biden the firearm, as well as the police officer who later found it.

Hallie Biden, widow of the late Beau Biden, also testified, telling the court she found Hunter Biden's gun, along with drugs, while cleaning his truck in October of 2018.

She then threw the gun in a trash can at a nearby grocery store, but later returned to try to retrieve it.