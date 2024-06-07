Trending
Millions under warnings as heat wave scorches the Southwest

By Darryl Coote

June 7 (UPI) -- Tens of millions of Americans were under heat warnings early Friday as record temperatures scorched the Southwest a day prior.

The National Weather Service early Friday said some 13 million people were under an excessive heat warning and another 8.5 million were under a heat advisory covering parts of southern California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Both excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions.

The advisories come after several daily high temperature records were broken on Thursday.

Related

In Phoenix, the temperature hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous record set back in 2016 by two degrees. On Thursday, 11 people attending a rally for former President Donald Trump at a church in north Phoenix were hospitalized with heat-related symptoms.

The Grand Canyon National Parks Service is also warning the public against hiking below the rim until at least 8 p.m. Friday when the excessive heat warning is to expire.

"Extreme heat can pose serious risks like heat exhaustion and heat stroke," it said on X.

"Plan your hikes wisely! Hit the trails before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. to avoid the scorching heat. Keep an eye out for warning signs like altered mental status, confusion or fainting."

Early Friday, NWS Las Vegas cautioned dog owners to walk to their pets in the relative cool of the morning after a blacktop in Henderson hit 162 degrees a day prior.

"When it's this hot outside, blacktop & sidewalks can turn into frying pans in the afternoon, which is why it is best to walk your four-legged friends in the morning hours when it is cooler," it said.

Las Vegas and the California cities of Death Valley, Needles, Kingman, Bishop and Barstow/Daggett all saw record-breaking high daily temperatures Thursday, the NWS said.

Texas also saw some of its daily records be broken on Thursday, including in San Angelo, where the mercury climbed to 108 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 107 set in 1916.

"Can't say we're too excited to see that record fall," NWS San Angelo said on X.

Early Friday, the NWS forecast highs in the 90s for most areas of Austin and San Antonio and up to 104 degrees along the Rio Grande.

"A hot weekend ahead with slight chances for showers/storms on Monday and then dry and hot again," it said.

The NWS warned in a discussion that while the heatwave's intensity peaked Thursday, there would be "little to no overnight relief from the heat" affecting those without cooling and adequate hydration.

