Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2024 / 3:21 PM

U.S., Germany double down on space exploration

Future collaborations include gravity studies, information sharing on Earth-surface changes and national threat assessments regarding possible hostile uses of space

By Ehren Wynder
Germany played a critical role in developing the propulsion modules for the Orion spacecraft, which will carry the first crewed mission in NASA's Artemis Program in late 2024. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Germany played a critical role in developing the propulsion modules for the Orion spacecraft, which will carry the first crewed mission in NASA's Artemis Program in late 2024. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- U.S. and German officials this week met in Berlin to discuss ongoing and future collaborations in space exploration and Earth science.

Leaders at the inaugural U.S.-Germany Space Dialogue highlighted a shared commitment to continue ongoing cooperation in space exploration and research, including through NASA's Artemis campaign.

Advertisement

The Artemis campaign is a series of missions with the robust goal of returning to and establishing a long-term presence on the moon with the help of international partners.

Germany has played a critical role in developing the propulsion modules for Artemis' Orion crew spacecraft, which will be used to carry astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the moon, according to a memo from the State Department.

Related

The White House last December said the United States plans to land an international astronaut on the moon by 2030.

Advertisement

Earth-gravity study

The United States and Germany also highlighted an agreement between NASA and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to continue gravity field measurements through the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment-Continuity, or GRACE-C mission.

The GRACE-C, which is projected to launch no earlier than 2028, involves a pair of satellites flying one behind the other in polar orbit to measure how Earth's gravity changes from place to place due to shifting ice, water and land masses.

According to NASA, different mass distribution on the Earth's surface -- such as mass loss from melting ice sheets -- leads to slight variations in gravitational pull, which researchers can track by measuring the change in travel distance between the two GRACE-C satellites.

Researchers hope the data from this mission will yield new insights into how climate change affects the water cycle.

The United States and Germany have been partnering on climate research since the launch of the first GRACE mission in 2002, and the GRACE-C mission is a continuation of that effort.

Representatives for both countries this week also shared information on respective national space policies, such as Germany's Space Strategy and upcoming Space Security Strategy and the United States' Space Priorities Framework.

Advertisement

Both sides expressed a desire to continue cooperation in areas such as addressing climate change, national security as it pertains to space, information sharing and commercial space cooperation.

Nuclear weapons, satellites in space

The United States and Germany shared their commitment to promote compliance with the Outer Space Treaty, which includes a prohibition on the placing of objects carrying nuclear weapons or any weapons of mass destruction in Earth's orbit.

President Joe Biden has emphasized increased cooperation with allied countries, including Germany, on space activities and information sharing "for mutual benefit in response to growing space and counterspace threats and to protect U.S. forces from hostile uses of space."

Both countries also discussed a range of programs that use satellites to help monitor weather patterns, support agriculture and infrastructure planning, respond to disasters and provide telecommunications services.

Sharing Landsat Next info

The two countries also expressed an intent to partner on NASA's Landsat Next Mission, which will provide the most up-to-date observational data of changes to the Earth's surface.

Landsat Next will be able to capture fast-changing processes such as crop growth, floods and algae blooms. The United States and Germany hope to share this data to support economic development, environmental management and to combat climate change on a global scale.

Advertisement

More than two-dozen private American and German space companies also were part of a discussion to highlight existing public-private partnerships in their respective countries and explore more opportunities for cooperation in the commercial space sector.

The next U.S.-Germany Space Dialogue will be held in the United States at a yet-to-be-determined date, according to the State Department.

Latest Headlines

Trump aides Mark Meadows, Mike Roman plead not guilty in fake electors conspiracy
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Trump aides Mark Meadows, Mike Roman plead not guilty in fake electors conspiracy
June 7 (UPI) -- Two top aides to former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Friday to charges accusing them of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.
Hunter Biden's lawyers have until next week to decide if he will testify in gun trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hunter Biden's lawyers have until next week to decide if he will testify in gun trial
June 7 (UPI) -- As Hunter Biden's federal gun trial adjourned for the day Friday afternoon, defense lawyers said they won't call more witnesses. They have until Monday, though, to decide whether Biden will testify.
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
June 7 (UPI) -- Kia America is advising owners of 2020-2024 Telluride vehicles to park them outside due to a fire risk. A recall has been issued to fix the problem.
Manchin resolution seeks to address rules for migrant children sponsors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Manchin resolution seeks to address rules for migrant children sponsors
June 7 (UPI) -- Newly independent West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is leading a Republican effort to turn around a Biden administration rule that he says puts migrant children in danger by relaxing sponsorship vetting.
May jobs report: U.S. added 272,000 jobs, beating expectations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
May jobs report: U.S. added 272,000 jobs, beating expectations
June 7 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 272,000 nonfarm jobs in May, smashing Wall Street estimates but probably dashing hopes once again that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
Red Lobster could close up to 129 more restaurants amid bankruptcy filing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Red Lobster could close up to 129 more restaurants amid bankruptcy filing
June 7 (UPI) -- Red Lobster has identified an additional 129 restaurant locations across the United States it could shut down, if a bankruptcy court approves the company's plan.
State judge dismisses three counts against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State judge dismisses three counts against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape
June 7 (UPI) -- San Francisco Judge Harry Dorfman Thursday tossed multiple state charges against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape, siding with defense arguments alleging double jeopardy.
GameStop reports 29% drop in sales in 2024 Q1
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GameStop reports 29% drop in sales in 2024 Q1
June 7 (UPI) -- Despite a stock rally spurred by an influential meme trader, computer game retailer GameStop reported on Friday a drop of 29% in sales for the first quarter.
Calls for hand-counted votes underline mistrust in election process
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Calls for hand-counted votes underline mistrust in election process
June 6 (UPI) -- Ballot measures in three South Dakota counties failed on Tuesday that would move to counting votes on election night by hand. Broader calls for such a change demonstrate the enduring effects of conspiracy theories.
Millions under warnings as heat wave scorches the Southwest
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Millions under warnings as heat wave scorches the Southwest
June 7 (UPI) -- Tens of millions of Americans were under heat warnings early Friday as record temperatures scorched the Southwest a day prior.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Russia to conduct naval exercises in Caribbean
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement