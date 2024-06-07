Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2024 / 7:39 PM

2 face charges for allegedly creating animal abuse videos

By Ehren Wynder

June 7 (UPI) -- Warning: This article contains criminal allegations involving the alleged torture and mutilation of animals.

Two people were charged this week for their alleged involvement in creating and distributing videos showing graphic abuse of monkeys, according to the Justice Department.

Advertisement

An indictment on Friday named Nicholas T. Dryden, of Ohio, and Giancarlo Morelli, of New Jersey, who were charged with conspiracy to create and distribute "animal crush videos" and with distributing the videos.

The videos allegedly depicted acts of extreme violence and sexual abuse against baby, adolescent and adult monkeys, the Justice Department said.

Related

Dryden also was charged with production, distribution and receipt of a visual depiction of the sexual abuse of a children, because the defendants allegedly paid a minor in Indonesia to abuse the monkeys.

Court documents state that the two men allegedly conspired in March and April 2023 to create and distribute the videos. They allegedly funneled money through Dryden, who then paid the minor to commit the acts Dryden and Morelli requested on camera.

Among those acts were sodomy and genital abuse, according to the Justice Department.

Conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The charges related to the creation and distribution of animal crush videos carry a maximum of seven years. The charges of of producing and distributing depictions of the sexual abuse of a minor carry a maximum of 20 years.

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump in 2019 signed into law the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, which criminalizes the creation and distribution of animal crush videos, as well as the acts being filmed.

Latest Headlines

Police: Iowa man who killed 3 with metal pipe hoped to have movie made about him
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Police: Iowa man who killed 3 with metal pipe hoped to have movie made about him
June 7 (UPI) -- An Iowa man confessed that he killed three people with a metal pipe in hopes that his crime would inspire a movie, according to police.
White House to host Juneteenth concert
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House to host Juneteenth concert
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to host a Juneteenth concert Monday on the White House's South Lawn.
Trump aides Mark Meadows, Michael Roman plead not guilty to fake electors charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump aides Mark Meadows, Michael Roman plead not guilty to fake electors charges
June 7 (UPI) -- Two top aides to former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Friday to charges accusing them of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.
Hunter Biden's lawyers have until next week to decide if he will testify in gun trial
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hunter Biden's lawyers have until next week to decide if he will testify in gun trial
June 7 (UPI) -- As Hunter Biden's federal gun trial adjourned for the day Friday afternoon, defense lawyers said they won't call more witnesses. They have until Monday, though, to decide whether Biden will testify.
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Germany double down on space exploration
June 7 (UPI) -- U.S. and German officials this week met in Berlin to discuss ongoing and future collaborations in space exploration and Earth science.
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk
June 7 (UPI) -- Kia America is advising owners of 2020-2024 Telluride vehicles to park them outside due to a fire risk. A recall has been issued to fix the problem.
Manchin resolution seeks to address rules for migrant children sponsors
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Manchin resolution seeks to address rules for migrant children sponsors
June 7 (UPI) -- Newly independent West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is leading a Republican effort to turn around a Biden administration rule that he says puts migrant children in danger by relaxing sponsorship vetting.
May jobs report: U.S. added 272,000 jobs, beating expectations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
May jobs report: U.S. added 272,000 jobs, beating expectations
June 7 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 272,000 nonfarm jobs in May, smashing Wall Street estimates but probably dashing hopes once again that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
Red Lobster could close up to 129 more restaurants amid bankruptcy filing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Red Lobster could close up to 129 more restaurants amid bankruptcy filing
June 7 (UPI) -- Red Lobster has identified an additional 129 restaurant locations across the United States it could shut down, if a bankruptcy court approves the company's plan.
State judge dismisses three counts against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
State judge dismisses three counts against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape
June 7 (UPI) -- San Francisco Judge Harry Dorfman Thursday tossed multiple state charges against Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape, siding with defense arguments alleging double jeopardy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
Search launched on Greek island for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
France changes course, says it will sell Mirage fighters to Ukraine
Calif. man convicted for threatening to 'Unabomb' LA FBI offices
Calif. man convicted for threatening to 'Unabomb' LA FBI offices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement