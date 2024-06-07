Trending
June 7, 2024 / 10:40 AM

May jobs report: U.S. added 272,000 jobs, beating expectations

By Clyde Hughes
A hiring banner can be seen at the MV Transportation site in downtown Los Angeles on August 17, 2023. The Labor Department said on Friday that May hiring beat Wall Street estimates. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 7 (UPI) -- U.S. non-farm payrolls grew by more than expected in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The monthly Employment Situation Summary showed a 272,000 increase in May, while the unemployment rate was little changed at 4%.

The total sailed past the 190,000 forecasted by the Dow Jones consensus estimate and was more than 100,000 jobs, more than the 165,000 positions created in April.

The 4% unemployment rate was the highest since January 2022 amid a drop in the labor force participation rate by 0.2 points to 62.5%.

Related

"Employment continued to trend up in several industries, led by health care, government, leisure and hospitality, and professional, scientific and technical services," the report said. "Both the unemployment rate, at 4%, and the number of unemployed people, at 6.6 million, changed little in May.

"A year earlier, the jobless rate was 3.7%, and the number of unemployed people was 6.1 million."

The Labor Department said the non-farm employment total was higher than the monthly average of 232,000 over the past 12 months.

Healthcare led the increases with 68,000 jobs, topping the total of 64,000 in April. Ambulatory healthcare services added 43,000 jobs, hospitals hired 15,000, and nursing and residential care facilities added 11,000 jobs.

The report said the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm jobs remained at 34.3 hours in May.

Job losses were seen in department stores with 5,000 and furniture and home furnishing retailers at 4,000. Mining, oil and gas extraction, construction, manufacturing wholesale trade and transportation showed little change the report said.

The ADP monthly employment report on Wednesday said that private employers added 152,000 jobs in May, down from its April total of 188,000.

