Kia tells Telluride owners to park vehicles outside because of fire risk

June 7 (UPI) -- Kia America is advising owners of 2020-2024 Telluride vehicles to park them outside due to a fire risk. A recall has been issued to fix the problem. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday Kia is warning owners to park them outside and away from other vehicles and structures. Advertisement

In a statement, NHTSA said, "The front power seat motor on the affected vehicles could overheat because of a stuck power seat slide knob, potentially resulting in a fire and increasing the risk of injury. To fix the issue, dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs, free of charge."

NHTSA said 462,869 models are affected.

Owners will get letters starting July 30. They can also contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4532 or visit NHTSA.gov/recalls for information about the recall.

Until repairs are made there's a fire risk while driving and parking, according to Kia America.

Owners can enter 17-digit vehicle identification numbers at the NHTSA site to confirm their vehicles are affected by the recall issue.

In March Kia recalled 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they could keep rolling after being parked.

That recall affected all 2020-2023 model year Tellurides and certain 2024 models manufactured between January 9, 2019 through October 19, 2023.

According to the NHTSA, that issue was an intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft that may not fully engage due to "suspected improper assembly by supplier."

Owners were urged to set their parking brakes before exiting the vehicles until they could get a free safety upgrade.