U.S. News
June 7, 2024

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to address U.S. Congress on July 24

By Darryl Coote
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has accepted an invitation to speak to a joint session of Congress on July 24. Pool File Photo by Gil Cohen-Magen/UPI
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has accepted an invitation to speak to a joint session of Congress on July 24. Pool File Photo by Gil Cohen-Magen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to address a joint session of Congress on July 24 amid strained relations between the Israel leader and President Joe Biden as they feud over the Middle Eastern country's war in Gaza.

U.S. congressional leaders formally invited the Israeli leader in a letter Thursday, more than a week after House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that Netanyahu would speak at the Capitol.

"The existential challenges we face, including the growing partnership between Iran, Russia and China, threaten the security, peace and prosperity of our countries and of free people around the world," Johnson, R-La., Senate majority leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in the brief letter.

"To build on our enduring relationship and to highlight America's solidarity with Israel, we invite you to share the Israeli government's vision for defending democracy, combatting terror and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region."

Related

According to the congressional leaders, Netanyahu accepted the invitation.

"I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world," Netanyahu said, according to the leaders.

The letter was sent at a precarious point in Israel's war against Hamas and as opinions on how it wages its war remain divided in the United States.

Biden, who made a grand display of hugging the Israeli leader in Israel following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, has increasingly grown frustrated with Netanyahu over the ballooning casualty count caused by his war against the Iran-backed militia and lack of humanitarian support for Palestinians.

Last week, Biden detailed a U.S. plan to bring about a six-week cease-fire that would see Hamas release the remaining hostages it has detained and Israeli forces exit Gaza.

Though more than 15 nations have endorsed the three-part proposal, Netanyahu seemingly balked at it, stating there would be no "permanent cease-fire" until Hamas was destroyed.

"Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," he said after Biden announced the proposal.

Congress earlier this year also passed billions in military aid for Israel, but some Democrats have turned on giving it munitions and capabilities that are being used in the war.

Wednesday evening, Sen. Peter Welch called for the United States to stop supporting Netanyahu's offensive campaign.

"The United States should stop providing offensive weapons and munitions to a polarizing foreign leader who treats billions of dollars in military aid from American taxpayers as an entitlement, while he ignores the appeals of American officials to stop bombing, shooting and denying aid to Palestinian civilians," he said from the Senate floor.

"The United States should stop providing offensive weapons and munitions to a foreign leader who promotes policies that are diametrically against U.S. national interests, and by doing so sets back progress for Middle East peace and puts American lives at risk."

Seemingly to address the growing divisions in his party, Schumer, who has called for Israeli leader to step down, said in a separate statement Thursday night that the U.S.-Israel relationship is "ironclad" and because of that he joined the other congressional leaders in inviting Netanyahu to address the bipartisan, bicameral meeting.

Latest Headlines

California man convicted of threatening to 'Unabomb' Los Angeles FBI offices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California man convicted of threatening to 'Unabomb' Los Angeles FBI offices
June 6 (UPI) -- A 52-year-old California man has been found guilty of sending threatening messages to the FBI that included references to The Unabomber Theodore John Kaczynski, the Justice Department said.
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally
June 6 (UPI) -- Sweltering triple digit temperatures on Thursday sent 11 people to the hospital during a rally for Donald Trump in Phoenix.
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
June 6 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's gun trial entered its fourth day on Wednesday with the cross-examination of the man that sold him the gun in question, testimony from his late brother's widow and from the police officer who found the gun.
FCC invests $200 million in cybersecurity efforts at public libraries, schools
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FCC invests $200 million in cybersecurity efforts at public libraries, schools
June 6 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has launched a $200 million pilot program to tackle cybersecurity threats at schools and public libraries.
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Watchdog: Of $5M in gifts to all Supreme Court justices, Thomas took $4M
June 6 (UPI) -- Supreme Court justices combined have received nearly $5 million in gifts over the past 20 years, and Justice Clarence Thomas received the lion's share.
NYC Audubon group changes name to reject namesake's pro-slavery views
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NYC Audubon group changes name to reject namesake's pro-slavery views
June 6 (UPI) -- The New York City Audubon Society has officially changed its name to distance itself from the 19th-century naturalist and slave owner John James Audubon who also opposed abolition, the group announced Thursday.
Trump VP hopeful Tim Scott announces $14M Black voter outreach effort for Trump
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump VP hopeful Tim Scott announces $14M Black voter outreach effort for Trump
June 6 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is hoping to turn President Joe Biden's diminishing Black support into a victory for Donald Trump.
FDA rescinds ban on Juul vape products, resumes scientific review
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FDA rescinds ban on Juul vape products, resumes scientific review
June 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday reversed an earlier ruling banning Juul vaping products almost two years after ordering the products off the market.
Judge orders Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1 for contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge orders Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1 for contempt of Congress
June 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday ordered former White House adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1 after an appeals court upheld his conviction.
Report: U.S. marine economy spawns billions in sales, supports 2.4M jobs
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Report: U.S. marine economy spawns billions in sales, supports 2.4M jobs
June 6 (UPI) -- The marine economy in the United States contributed $476 billion of economic impact in 2022, making up 2% of the country's gross domestic product while seeing increases in key sectors, according to new statistics from th
