June 6, 2024 / 2:28 PM

Judge orders Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1 for contempt of Congress

By Ehren Wynder
Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, would be the second Trump aide to serve prison time for defying the House Jan. 6 subcommittee after Peter Navarro, who was ordered to begin his sentence in March. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 3 | Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, would be the second Trump aide to serve prison time for defying the House Jan. 6 subcommittee after Peter Navarro, who was ordered to begin his sentence in March. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday ordered former White House adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1 after an appeals court upheld his conviction.

Bannon, who briefly served in Donald Trump's White House, was found guilty in July 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to testify and provide documents to the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 subcommittee.

He was sentenced to serve four months behind bars in October that same year, but he has been able to avoid prison time as he pursued his appeal.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols revoked the pause in Bannon's sentence after a three-judge D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel last month rejected his appeal.

Nichols on Thursday said, after the appeals court's decision, he did not believe the basis for continuing to hold off Bannon's sentence "exists any longer."

The judge's ruling is a victory for federal prosecutors, who after the appeals court's ruling called for Bannon to begin his sentence, arguing "there is no longer a 'substantial question of law that is likely to result in a reversal or an order for a new trial.'"

Bannon's lawyer, David Schoen, argued there was "no basis" for his client to begin his sentence immediately, as he can still appeal Nichols' ruling to the full appeals court and then to the Supreme Court.

Bannon would be the second former Trump adviser to serve prison time for contempt of Congress.

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro is currently serving four months -- also on contempt of Congress charges for defying the Jan. 6 subcommittee -- despite several last ditch attempts to avoid prison, including a failed Supreme Court appeal.

Nichols, a Trump appointee, has overseen several cases regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. On Wednesday, he sentenced a rioter who assaulted Capitol police with bear spray to more than six years in federal prison.

He also has rejected the governments use of the obstruction of an official proceeding charge, which has been leveled against hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the case in April, with justices in the court's conservative majority arguing the use of the statute against a Jan. 6 defendant was over broad.

Report: U.S. marine economy spawns billions in sales, supports 2.4M jobs
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Report: U.S. marine economy spawns billions in sales, supports 2.4M jobs
June 6 (UPI) -- The marine economy in the United States contributed $476 billion of economic impact in 2022, making up 2% of the country's gross domestic product while seeing increases in key sectors, according to new statistics from th
Tropical activity may brew near Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean by mid-June
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tropical activity may brew near Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean by mid-June
Torrential downpours that develop in the Gulf of Mexico and waters northeast of Florida have the potential to evolve into one or more tropical systems beginning during the second week of June, forecasters say.
Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann charged with two more murders
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann charged with two more murders
June 6 (UPI) -- Alleged New York serial killer Rex Heuermann, already facing four counts of murder was charged in two additional killings Thursday.
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
June 6 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's gun trial entered its fourth day on Wednesday with the cross-examination of the man that sold him the gun in question and testimony from his late brother's widow.
Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
June 6 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates the life and work of Chicana LGBTQ+ rights activist and author Jeanne Córdova.
Multiple tornadoes cause damage, injuries in Maryland
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Multiple tornadoes cause damage, injuries in Maryland
June 5 (UPI) -- Multiple tornadoes struck Maryland on Wednesday night as downed trees trapped five people inside a crushed house, in the town of Gaithersburg in Montgomery County, resulting in "some minor injuries, but no loss of life."
House Republicans issue criminal referrals against Hunter Biden, James Biden
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
House Republicans issue criminal referrals against Hunter Biden, James Biden
June 5 (UPI) -- House Republicans sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department on Wednesday, recommending President Joe Biden's son and brother be charged with making false statements to Congress.
White House proclaims 'National Day of Remembrance' for 80th anniversary of D-Day
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
White House proclaims 'National Day of Remembrance' for 80th anniversary of D-Day
June 5 (UPI) -- Eighty years ago, Allied forces invaded the shores of Normandy, France, in what became world renown as D-Day, a phenomenal military undertaking that set the stage for liberating Europe from tyranny.
Trump's Georgia election case on hold until DA Fani Willis appeal resolved
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump's Georgia election case on hold until DA Fani Willis appeal resolved
June 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case is on indefinite hold until after the former president's appeal to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is decided, a Georgia court ruled Wednesday.
Christy Abizaid announces pending resignation as U.S. counterterrorism leader
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Christy Abizaid announces pending resignation as U.S. counterterrorism leader
June 5 (UPI) -- After three years as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Christy Abizaid is resigning in July, federal officials confirmed Wednesday.
