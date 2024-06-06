11 hospitalized with heat exhaustion at Donald Trump's Arizona rally

June 6 (UPI) -- Sweltering triple-digit temperatures in Arizona on Thursday sent 11 people to the hospital during a rally for Donald Trump in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire officials told local media they responded to reports of heat exhaustion at Dream City Church in north Phoenix, where conservative youth organization Turning Point was hosting Trump's first rally in Arizona since 2022.

First responders said they transported 11 people to the hospital due to heat-related symptoms.

Hundreds of people had been waiting outside since early Thursday morning to hear the former president speak. Doors opened at 10 a.m. MST, and Trump took the stage at 2 p.m.

Footage from ABC15 posted on X showed sparse shelter at the event, leaving most attendees exposed to the harsh sun throughout the day.

Temperatures on Thursday in the valley climbed as high as 110 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time this year.

The rally marked Trump's first appearance since a New York jury last month found him guilty of 34 felonies related to hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign. But the recent negative news -- and triple-digit heat -- didn't dissuade the large crowd from turning out.