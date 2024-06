Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates the life and work of lesbian activist and author Jeanne Córdova. Image courtesy of Google Doodle

June 6 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates the life and work of Chicana LGBTQ+ rights activist and author Jeanne Córdova. "Thank you to Jeanne Córdova for her fearless commitment to freedom and dignity for the LGBTQ+ community -- the difference she made is felt. Happy Pride to all!" the Google homepage wrote about Córdova.

The German native moved to the United States in her youth and earned a Masters Degree in Social Work at California's UCLA.

She was active with the Daughters of Bilitis organization, edited its newsletter and grew it into the magazine The Lesbian Tide, and led the first West Coast Lesbian Conference in 1971.

Her memoir, When We Were Outlaws: a Memoir of Love and Revolution, was published in 2011.

"She brought passion and inclusion to each of the publications she founded. In 1981, Córdova started the Community Yellow Pages, which became the largest LGBTQ+ directory in the U.S. She also co-founded Square Peg Magazine which was devoted to queer culture and literature," Google noted.

"Córdova devoted much of her time to activism and community organizing, participating in the 1978 National Lesbian Feminist Organization Conference and the campaign to defeat the 1986 California Proposition 64, which would force HIV-positive people into quarantine. She also served on the board of several organizations including the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Press Association."

Córdova died of brain cancer in 2016 at the age of 67.