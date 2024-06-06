Trending
June 6, 2024 / 11:50 AM

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann charged with two more murders

By Doug Cunningham
Accused New York Gilgo Beach serial killer rex Heuermann Thursday is being arraigned in two additional killings. He was originally charged with killing four women in New York, referred to as the "Giglo Four." File Photo courtesy of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office
Accused New York Gilgo Beach serial killer rex Heuermann Thursday is being arraigned in two additional killings. He was originally charged with killing four women in New York, referred to as the "Giglo Four." File Photo courtesy of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

June 6 (UPI) -- Alleged New York serial killer Rex Heuermann, already facing four counts of murder was charged in two additional killings Thursday.

Heuermann, a 60-year-old New York City architect, pleaded not guilty to new murder charges in the deaths of Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla.

The charges came came after two recent searches, including a return to Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park last month.

Heuermann was charged in July 2023 with killing four women. The remains of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy and Megan Waterman were found in burlap bags along Gilgo Beach's Ocean Parkway in 2010.

Taylor went missing in 2003 while working as an escort in New York City, her remains were discovered near Gilgo Beach as well as in a separate wooded area east of Long Island.

Costillo's remains were found in North Sea in Southampton. She was killed in 1993 and had not previously been associated with the same suspect as the other killings Heuermann stands accused of.

The addition of her death expanded the timeline of the killings as the remains.

Investigators said images in Heuermann's collection of violent, bondage and torture pornography which dates back to 1994 "notably and largely coincide with how the remains" of Costilla, Taylor and a third woman, Valerie Mack, were found.

Costilla's body, with several sharp-force injuries and evidence of sexual assault, was found in November 1993 by hunters near Old Fish Cove Road and North Sea.

According to cell phone records, Heuermann's wife and children were out of town when victims Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello disappeared.

According to a court filing the absence of his family gave Heuermann "unfettered time to execute his plans for each victim without any fear that his family would uncover or learn of his involvement in these crimes."

