Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 6, 2024 / 3:16 PM

FDA rescinds ban on Juul vape products, resumes scientific review

By Doug Cunningham
The FDA Thursday rescinded marketing denial orders for Juul e-cigarette products, returning them to scientific review. Juul welcomed the move and said the company is looking an FDA marketing authorization. File Photo by Sarahj1 Pixabay
The FDA Thursday rescinded marketing denial orders for Juul e-cigarette products, returning them to scientific review. Juul welcomed the move and said the company is looking an FDA marketing authorization. File Photo by Sarahj1 Pixabay

June 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday reversed an earlier ruling banning Juul vaping products almost two years after ordering the products off the market.

The FDA said in a statement Thursday that court decisions establishing new case law, combined with more FDA experience with various scientific issues regarding e-cigarette products, led to it rescinding the marketing denial order.

Advertisement

"This action is being taken, in part, as a result of the new case law, as well as the FDA's review of information provided by the applicant," FDA's statement said. "Rescission of the MDOs is not an authorization or a denial and does not indicate whether the applications are likely to be authorized or denied."

The agency said that this action returns the Juul products "to pending status, under substantive review by the FDA."

Related

The FDA said on July 5, 2022 the Juul MDOs were stayed because certain scientific issues warranted additional review.

Juul said in a statement, "We appreciate the FDA's decision and now look forward to re-engaging with the agency on a science- and evidence-based process to pursue a marketing authorization for JUUL products.We remain confident in the quality and substance of our applications and believe that a full review of the science and evidence will demonstrate that our products meet the statutory standard of being appropriate for the protection of public health."

Advertisement

Juul said the products in question - the JUUL device and Virginia Tobacco and Menthol JUUL pods in 5.0% and 3.0% nicotine concentration - will remain on the market during the FDA review.

The FDA said Thursday that the original marketing denial orders were done because the FDA had determined that Juul's approval applications for the vaping products "lacked sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that the marketing of the products met the public health standard required by law."

The FDA said some of Juul's study findings were concerning because of insufficient and conflicting data regarding genotoxicity, as well as potentially harmful chemicals leaching from Juul's proprietary e-liquid vape pods.

The agency said rescinding of the MDOs doesn't change the requirement that all e-cigarette products must have FDA authorization to be legally marketed.

The FDA has granted approval so far to just 23 e-cigarette products manufactured by just three companies.

Juul has long claimed that the company's e-cigarette products can help people stop smoking cigarettes, But the vape products still deliver nicotine, an addictive ingredient in tobacco products.

In August 2023 Juul announced that it was laying off almost a third of its workforce to increase profits. Juul said at the time it was carrying out a restructuring specifically aimed at maximizing profitability and cash-flow by cutting workers from the payroll.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Judge orders Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1 for contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge orders Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1 for contempt of Congress
June 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday ordered former White House adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1 after an appeals court upheld his conviction.
Report: U.S. marine economy spawns billions in sales, supports 2.4M jobs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: U.S. marine economy spawns billions in sales, supports 2.4M jobs
June 6 (UPI) -- The marine economy in the United States contributed $476 billion of economic impact in 2022, making up 2% of the country's gross domestic product while seeing increases in key sectors, according to new statistics from th
Tropical activity may brew near Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean by mid-June
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tropical activity may brew near Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean by mid-June
Torrential downpours that develop in the Gulf of Mexico and waters northeast of Florida have the potential to evolve into one or more tropical systems beginning during the second week of June, forecasters say.
Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann charged with two more murders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann charged with two more murders
June 6 (UPI) -- Alleged New York serial killer Rex Heuermann, already facing four counts of murder was charged in two additional killings Thursday.
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hunter Biden gun trial: Beau Biden's widow says Hunter introduced her to crack
June 6 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's gun trial entered its fourth day on Wednesday with the cross-examination of the man that sold him the gun in question and testimony from his late brother's widow.
Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
June 6 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates the life and work of Chicana LGBTQ+ rights activist and author Jeanne Córdova.
Multiple tornadoes cause damage, injuries in Maryland
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Multiple tornadoes cause damage, injuries in Maryland
June 5 (UPI) -- Multiple tornadoes struck Maryland on Wednesday night as downed trees trapped five people inside a crushed house, in the town of Gaithersburg in Montgomery County, resulting in "some minor injuries, but no loss of life."
House Republicans issue criminal referrals against Hunter Biden, James Biden
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
House Republicans issue criminal referrals against Hunter Biden, James Biden
June 5 (UPI) -- House Republicans sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department on Wednesday, recommending President Joe Biden's son and brother be charged with making false statements to Congress.
White House proclaims 'National Day of Remembrance' for 80th anniversary of D-Day
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
White House proclaims 'National Day of Remembrance' for 80th anniversary of D-Day
June 5 (UPI) -- Eighty years ago, Allied forces invaded the shores of Normandy, France, in what became world renown as D-Day, a phenomenal military undertaking that set the stage for liberating Europe from tyranny.
Trump's Georgia election case on hold until DA Fani Willis appeal resolved
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump's Georgia election case on hold until DA Fani Willis appeal resolved
June 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case is on indefinite hold until after the former president's appeal to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is decided, a Georgia court ruled Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
Google Doodle honors lesbian activist, author Jeanne Córdova
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
Multiple tornadoes cause damage, injuries in Maryland
Multiple tornadoes cause damage, injuries in Maryland
Ex-NASCAR driver among 4 Penn. men charged in alleged Jan. 6 Capitol police assault
Ex-NASCAR driver among 4 Penn. men charged in alleged Jan. 6 Capitol police assault
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement