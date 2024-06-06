Trending
U.S. News
June 6, 2024 / 11:58 PM

California man convicted of threatening to 'Unabomb' Los Angeles FBI offices

By Darryl Coote
Mark William Anten, 52, of Sun Valley, Calif., was found guilty Wednesday of sending threatening messages to the FBI. He is to be sentenced Sept. 13 on two counts of threats by interstate communication. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Mark William Anten, 52, of Sun Valley, Calif., was found guilty Wednesday of sending threatening messages to the FBI. He is to be sentenced Sept. 13 on two counts of threats by interstate communication. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- A 52-year-old California man has been found guilty of sending threatening messages to the FBI that included references to The Unabomber Theodore John Kaczynski, the Justice Department said.

Following a three-day trial, Mark William Anten, 52, of Sun Valley, Calif., was convicted Wednesday on two counts of threats by interstate communication, and faces a maximum of five years' imprisonment for each offense. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13.

Anten was accused of sending the FBI emails prosecutors described as increasingly threatening between July 2023 and his arrest on Dec. 21.

Authorities said the messages included repeated references to Kaczynski, whose 20-year bombing spree killed three people and injured nearly two dozen more while setting America on edge. The Chicago native was arrested by FBI agents who raided his Montana shack on April 3, 1996, following a tip from his brother.

Prosecutors said that before Anten's arrest, two FBI officers interviewed him on Nov. 20, 2023, at his residence and warned him to stop sending the messages, but he only escalated his threats, with prosecutors stating that on Dec. 5 of that year he sent the FBI agents an email declaring "I am the Unabomer" and that he will "Unabomb the Los Angeles FBI HQ."

He emailed the agents a message with a photograph of a Internet search for "how to make a dirty bomb" on Dec. 6 -- the same day he visited the FBI Los Angles Field Office, which was caught on surveillance cameras.

"I can go on a mass murder spree. In fact it would be very explainable by your actions," he said in the email, which signed "SupreMax or Death," according to prosecutors.

"This verdict should make clear that the Justice Department has no tolerance for threats of violence against the FBI," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said Thursday in a statement.

Kaczynski pleaded guilty in 1998 to sending 16 bombs in the mail during his crime spree that began in 1978 and ended in 1995. He died a year ago this coming Monday as he was serving eight life sentences.

