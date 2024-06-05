Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 5, 2024 / 2:30 PM

13 arrested after pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Stanford University president's office

By Mike Heuer

June 5 (UPI) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters entered Stanford University President Richard Saller's office at about 6 a.m. local time and remained until police arrived and arrested 13 Wednesday morning.

The protesters said they would stay there until Stanford officials divested the university of any financial investments in companies providing "material and logistical support to Israel's current military campaign" against Hamas in Gaza.

Advertisement

They also demanded amnesty for breaking into the university president's office.

The protesters are Stanford University students and alumni whose actions were coordinated by the National Students for Justice in Palestine and an organization calling itself Liberate Stanford.

Related

The two groups posted a joint statement on Instagram announcing the occupation of Saller's office and calling for "all out to main quad."

"We refuse to leave until Stanford administration and the Stanford board of trustees meet our demands and take action to address their role in enabling and profiting from the ongoing genocide in Gaza," Liberate Stanford posted on Instagram.

Liberate Stanford claims the university has "millions" of dollars invested in companies assisting Israel in its war against Hamas.

Ten protesters occupied Saller's office and about 100 were located outside the building when Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies ended the occupation shortly after 8 a.m. PDT, local media reported.

Advertisement

The deputies arrested 13 protesters and cleared the office within about two hours of its occupation.

Stanford officials told media the protesters caused "extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the building," which the university closed for the rest of the day.

Protesters also shoved and injured a public safety officer while interfering with a transport vehicle, university officials said.

Despite the protesters demanding amnesty for their actions, university officials promised consequences.

"We are appalled that our students chose to take this action and we will work with law enforcement to ensure that they face the full consequences of the law," Stanford spokesperson Dee Mostofi said in a prepared statement.

"This was not a peaceful protest and actions such as what occurred this morning has no place at Stanford," Mostofi said.

Mostofi said students who were arrested will be suspended and any who are seniors won't be allowed to graduate.

Latest Headlines

Senate expected to vote on contraception bill Republicans intend to block
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Senate expected to vote on contraception bill Republicans intend to block
June 5 (UPI) -- The Senate was expected Wednesday to vote on the Right To Contraception Act, an effort to highlight the contrast between Democrats and Republicans on national women's reproductive health rights.
Hunter Biden gun trial: Ex-wife, girlfriend testify about his battle with addiction
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hunter Biden gun trial: Ex-wife, girlfriend testify about his battle with addiction
June 5 (UPI) -- Day three of Hunter Biden's federal gun trial went on with cross-examination of Tuesday's FBI witness about Biden's laptop and the timeline of his addiction with testimony by his ex-wife and former girlfriend.
Elon Musk's xAI says it will build 'world's largest supercomputer' in Memphis
U.S. News // 60 minutes ago
Elon Musk's xAI says it will build 'world's largest supercomputer' in Memphis
June 5 (UPI) -- The greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday Elon Musk will build the world's largest supercomputer dubbed the xAI Gigafactory of Compute in Memphis.
New Lake Ontario marine sanctuary to help preserve New York's maritime history
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Lake Ontario marine sanctuary to help preserve New York's maritime history
June 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it designated 1,722 square miles of Lake Ontario as a marine sanctuary, adjacent to four counties in upstate New York.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's chief of staff to leave post in June
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's chief of staff to leave post in June
June 5 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's chief of staff Kelly Magsamen will leave her post in June. She was one of the people who failed to tell the White House about Austin's New year's Day hospitalization .
ADP: Private employers added 152,000 jobs in May, below Wall Street predictions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP: Private employers added 152,000 jobs in May, below Wall Street predictions
June 5 (UPI) -- Private employers created fewer jobs in May than Wall Street had predicted and fewer than the revised figure for April, private payroll processor ADP reported Wednesday.
President Joe Biden arrives in Paris to recognize 80th anniversary of D-Day
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
President Joe Biden arrives in Paris to recognize 80th anniversary of D-Day
June 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden arrived in Paris on Wednesday for the 80th observance of D-Day, joining an expected two dozen world leaders where he is expected to draw parallels between democracy and authoritarianism.
Trump's lawyers ask court in hush money case to lift gag order
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump's lawyers ask court in hush money case to lift gag order
June 5 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked a New York district judge to terminate a partial gag order placed on the former president now that his hush money trial is over.
House passes bill to sanction ICC for seeking Netanyahu arrest warrant
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House passes bill to sanction ICC for seeking Netanyahu arrest warrant
June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives have passed a GOP-backed resolution to sanction the International Criminal Court for taking actions against any American or ally without formal U.S. consent.
Biden, Trump snap up more primary victories as key congressional races decided
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden, Trump snap up more primary victories as key congressional races decided
June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were unsurprisingly poised to win their parties' nominations for president Tuesday night, after voters cast ballots in a handful of primaries that held key congressio
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
House passes bill to sanction ICC for seeking Netanyahu arrest warrant
House passes bill to sanction ICC for seeking Netanyahu arrest warrant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement