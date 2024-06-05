Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 5, 2024 / 5:49 PM

Ex-NASCAR driver among 4 Penn. men charged in alleged Jan. 6 Capitol police assault

By Chris Benson
A "Don't Tread on Me Flag" rests in a trash can after a pro-Trump mob stormed and occupied the U.S. Capitol in 2021. On Wednesday, four Pennsylvania men, one an ex-NASCAR driver, were arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting police during the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A "Don't Tread on Me Flag" rests in a trash can after a pro-Trump mob stormed and occupied the U.S. Capitol in 2021. On Wednesday, four Pennsylvania men, one an ex-NASCAR driver, were arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting police during the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Four Pennsylvania men, one an ex-NASCAR driver, on Wednesday were arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting police at the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, are both facing two felony and five misdemeanors offense charges.

Advertisement

And along with them, two other men were set to appear Wednesday at an initial hearing in Pennsylvania's Middle District, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington.

Authorities said they all allegedly were seen in attendance at the so-called "Stop the Steal" rally earlier in day on January 6 before making their way to the Capitol building's upper northwest terrace.

Related

The January 6 riot notably disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to finalize the electoral college count for the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden amid the swirl of conspiracy theories about a rigged election spread by former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Advertisement

Court documents show how the FBI confirmed Tighe Scott's identity in part because of body-cam and publicly available footage which helped identify the four men, and that a witness allegedly told federal agents that Scott was a retired NASCAR driver.

During his confrontation with police, it is alleged that Tighe Scott "engaged with police, physically struck riot shields and attempted to rip a riot shield out of an officer's hands."

The Scotts' two felony offenses include obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Their five misdemeanor charges include entering or remaining in restricted buildings or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; and for violence in Capitol building or grounds.

Also charged in Wednesday's criminal complaint filed in Washington were Scott Slater Sr., 56, and his son Scott Slater Jr., age 26. Both Slaters live in Saylorsburg, the same town as Jarret Scott.

The federal government contends that the four individuals "verbally harassed a line of police officers as Slater Jr. picked up a flagpole and allegedly threw it towards the line, striking one of the officers. A few seconds later, Slater Jr. allegedly picked up an 'AREA CLOSED' sign and threw that sign at the line of officers."

Advertisement

The exact nature of the relationship between the four individuals is not clear.

The four men now join the more than 100 Pennsylvania citizens, with the more than 1,400 people from nearly all 50 states, who have since been charged by the Justice Department for their alleged roles in the U.S. Capitol attack.

Tighe Scott, of Pen Argyl in eastern Pennsylvania's Northampton County, raced in the NASCAR Cup Series over six years. He began his career at the 1976 Daytona 500 and finished 6th in 1979. His final race was six years later at the 1982 Daytona 500.

The former NASCAR Winston Cup Series driver owns A. Scott Enterprises Inc., a construction and excavation business in Saylorsburg.

As recently as 2019, the elder Scott was cited on social media by fellow NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a seemingly friendly post.

"Tighe Scott in his final cup start," Earnhardt posted on X in December that year. "The crash footage was featured in the movie Stroker Ace."

Capitol riot: A look back at violence and fallout 3 years later

Supporters of former President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the Electoral College vote count that would certify Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
June 5 (UPI) -- Opposition from Senate Republican lawmakers Wednesday defeated the proposed Right to Contraception Act.
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
June 5 (UPI) -- Tech firms Nvidia and Apple each closed with market caps at or above $3 trillion, which caused the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq to close at record highs.
NAACP threatens reinstatement of travel advisory against American Airlines
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NAACP threatens reinstatement of travel advisory against American Airlines
June 5 (UPI) -- An active lawsuit filed by three Black men and other recent events have NAACP officials considering reinstating an American Airlines travel advisory.
Senators call for enhanced VA caregiver programs to support aging veterans
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senators call for enhanced VA caregiver programs to support aging veterans
WASHINGTON, June 5 (UPI) -- On the eve of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Senate committees on aging and veterans' affairs examined veterans' services and questioned the quality of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs caregiver support programs.
Feds investigate possible link between whole cucumbers, salmonella outbreak
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Feds investigate possible link between whole cucumbers, salmonella outbreak
June 5 (UPI) -- Some Florida-grown whole cucumbers might have triggered a recent salmonella outbreak that caused 162 people to fall ill and hospitalized 54 with no fatalities reported.
Hunter Biden gun trial: Ex-wife, girlfriend testify about his battle with addiction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hunter Biden gun trial: Ex-wife, girlfriend testify about his battle with addiction
June 5 (UPI) -- Day three of Hunter Biden's federal gun trial went on with cross-examination of Tuesday's FBI witness about Biden's laptop and the timeline of his addiction with testimony by his ex-wife and former girlfriend.
Elon Musk's xAI says it will build 'world's largest supercomputer' in Memphis
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk's xAI says it will build 'world's largest supercomputer' in Memphis
June 5 (UPI) -- The greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday Elon Musk will build the world's largest supercomputer dubbed the xAI Gigafactory of Compute in Memphis.
13 arrested after pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Stanford University president's office
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
13 arrested after pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Stanford University president's office
June 5 (UPI) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters entered Stanford University President Richard Saller's office at about 6 a.m. PDT and remained until police arrived and arrested 13 Wednesday morning.
New Lake Ontario marine sanctuary to help preserve New York's maritime history
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New Lake Ontario marine sanctuary to help preserve New York's maritime history
June 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it designated 1,722 square miles of Lake Ontario as a marine sanctuary, adjacent to four counties in upstate New York.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's chief of staff to leave post in June
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's chief of staff to leave post in June
June 5 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's chief of staff Kelly Magsamen will leave her post in June. She was one of the people who failed to tell the White House about Austin's New year's Day hospitalization .
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
Man gets life sentences in ambush slayings that killed 2, including police officer
Man gets life sentences in ambush slayings that killed 2, including police officer
House passes bill to sanction ICC for seeking Netanyahu arrest warrant
House passes bill to sanction ICC for seeking Netanyahu arrest warrant
Italian court reconvicts Amanda Knox in slander of innocent man in roommate's murder
Italian court reconvicts Amanda Knox in slander of innocent man in roommate's murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement