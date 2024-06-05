Trending
June 5, 2024 / 5:25 PM

NAACP threatens reinstatement of travel advisory against American Airlines

Move comes in wake of discrimination lawsuit filed over body-odor complaints

By Mike Heuer
The NAACP said it might reinstate a travel advisory against American Airlines because of alleged discrimination faced by Black passengers and cited in an ongoing lawsuit. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The NAACP said it might reinstate a travel advisory against American Airlines because of alleged discrimination faced by Black passengers and cited in an ongoing lawsuit. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- An active lawsuit filed by three Black men and other recent events have NAACP officials considering reinstating an American Airlines travel advisory.

The NAACP cited the May 29 lawsuit accusing the airline of discrimination and other recent events as a potential reason to reinstate a 2017 travel advisory the NAACP issued against American Airlines due to alleged discrimination.

"The removal of our travel advisory in 2018 came as a result of a commitment to deliver on key stipulations that would prevent future discriminatory acts," NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a prepared statement.

"Recent discriminatory actions from company employees prove that there is a dire need for continued accountability and resolution to this clear pattern," Johnson said. "Without a swift and decisive response, the NAACP will be forced to reinstate an advisory against the airline."

Johnson said American Airlines should reinstate a diversity, equity and inclusion panel that it disbanded last year and meet with NAACP officials to ensure "equitable experiences for all American Airlines customers."

Three Black men in the May 29 lawsuit accuse American Airlines of discrimination when airline staff removed them and five other Black men due to an "offensive body odor" complaint.

The men were taking a connecting flight from Phoenix to New York in January when they were removed despite no one complaining of body odor during an initial flight from Los Angeles to Phoenix.

A White male flight attendant allegedly complained about body odor when the three men, who didn't know each other, and five others were removed from the plane.

The men eventually were returned to the same plane after American Airlines staff couldn't find an alternative flight for them.

The NAACP in October 2017 issued a travel advisory warning Black passengers of potential discrimination when flying on American Airlines.

NAACP officials at the time said several incidents indicated Blacks experienced "disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions" while booking flights or boarding American Airlines' planes.

