June 5, 2024 / 2:55 PM

Elon Musk's xAI says it will build 'world's largest supercomputer' in Memphis

By Doug Cunningham
Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce President Ted Townsend announced Wednesday that Elon Musk's xAI plans to build the world's largest supercomputer in Memphis. Townsend said the multibillion dollar project is the largest capital investment by a new-to-market company in the city's history. Screen grab photo courtesy of Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce
June 5 (UPI) -- The greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday Elon Musk will build the world's largest supercomputer, dubbed the xAI 'Gigafactory of Compute,' in Memphis.

In a video press conference posted on X, chamber president Ted Townsend said, "I am pleased to announce that xAI's Gigafactory of Compute, the world's largest supercomputer, is to be located in Memphis, Tennessee."

The project is pending approval by county development authorities, the Tennessee Valley Authority and other governing authorities.

Townsend said it would represent the city's largest multibillion dollar capital investment by a new-to-market company in Memphis history. He said the project proposal calls for xAI to occupy a former manufacturing facility, but he did not specify the exact location.

But Phoenix Investors was thanked during the announcement. The company bought the 785,000 square foot Electrolux facility in December for $35 million.

Located at 3231 Paul Lowry Road, it is the presumed location of the xAI supercomputer project.

Townsend said in less than 90 days the chamber's economic development team moved "at lightning speed" to make sure that Memphis would be in a position to be selected by xAI.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young said in a statement, "Memphis is a city of innovators, so it's no surprise that it feels like home to those looking to change the world. We get things done here."

Townsend said xAI's facility is expected to open sometime this year.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO Doug McGowen said in a statement, "We are pleased that we were able to help catalyze this significant investment and transformational project for our community. More importantly, MLGW will meet the company's utility needs without putting our power grid or water resources at risk."

