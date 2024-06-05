Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's chief of staff to leave post in June

1 of 2 | Kelly Magsamen, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's chief of staff, will leave her position in June. She failed to immediately notify the White House or senior Pentagon officials when Austin was hospitalized on New year's Day for complicaitons related to his prostate cancer. Photo courtesy of Department of Defense

June 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's chief of staff Kelly Magsamen will leave her post in June, officials said Wednesday. Magsamen was one of the few people informed about Austin's New Year's Day hospitalization, though she failed to inform the White House or senior Pentagon staff about the secretary's health and hospitalization. Austin was hospitalized this year after he had prostate cancer surgery in December. Advertisement

In a statement, Austin confirmed she is leaving.

"Kelly has been at my side since the start of my tenure as secretary of Defense. She has been the chief architect of every initiative I have launched to defend our nation, take care of our people, and succeed through teamwork," Austin said.

Austin praised Magsamen, adding, "At every stage, she provided a steady hand guiding our staff and the Department. I am -- and will remain -- in her debt."

Austin gave no reason or explanation Wednesday for Magsamen's departure.

The Pentagon's press secretary laid the blame for failing to immediately notify the Biden administration or senior Pentagon officials about Austin's hospitalization on Magsamen being sick at the time.

Magsamen eventually informed the White House that Austin was in intensive care at Walter Reed hospital.

The House Armed Services Committee challenged Austin in a February hearing over that failure to notify the White House until three days after his hospitalization for prostate cancer.

Committee Chair Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., told Austin in a January letter, "My colleagues and I have grave concerns about the handling of your absence and hospitalization.

At the hearing, Austin told the committee, "We did have a breakdown in notifications during my January stay at Walter Reed -- that is, sharing my location and why I was there. And back in December I should have promptly informed the president, my team and Congress and the American people of my cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment."

A Pentagon internal review report recommended steps to improve transparency and communication but found no wrongdoing.