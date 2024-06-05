New Lake Ontario marine sanctuary to help preserve New York's maritime history

1 of 2 | An aerial view shows the historic Tibbetts Point Lighthouse in the Town of Cape Vincent in Jefferson County, New York. The lighthouse marks the point where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River and overlooks the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary. Image courtesy of NOAA

June 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it designated 1,722 square miles of Lake Ontario as a marine sanctuary. The site is adjacent to four counties in upstate New York. Advertisement

The Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, which sits next to Cayuga, Jefferson, Oswego and Wayne counties, will celebrate the region's maritime heritage and tourism traditions among the local communities and the broader Great Lakes region, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a statement.

"President Biden is leading the most ambitious conservation agenda in history through the America the Beautiful initiative, and today's marine sanctuary designation is another key milestone in that effort," Brenda Mallory, the White House Council on Environmental Quality chair, said in a statement.

"For generations to come, families will be able to learn about our nation's maritime history and the rich cultural heritage of Lake Ontario."

The sanctuary, the 16th named in the United States, is part of Biden's America the Beautiful Initiative and locally-led collaborations across the country to protect U.S. lands and waterways.

"There has been an unprecedented expansion in the sanctuary system across our nation and today's announcement moves that mission forward," Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said in the NOAA statement.

"Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary will help support locally-led collaborative efforts and advance economic growth and conservation."

The sanctuary will cover portions of eastern Lake Ontario's water and coast that tell part of the American story, from early Indigenous settlements, transportation and trade routes, early European explorers' military conflicts and marine innovations, the NOAA said.

"The new sanctuary features an extraordinary collection of 41 shipwrecks and one known submerged aircraft, among the best preserved in the world, discovered over decades by recreational scuba divers and shipwreck explorers," the NOAA said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the new sanctuary will have a real effect throughout upstate region as the first-ever national marine sanctuary in New York waters.

"This designation will preserve Lake Ontario's historic shipwrecks, boost tourism and protect our beautiful waterways for generations to come," Schumer said. "From Wayne and Cayuga to Oswego to Jefferson County, this designation will help our shoreline communities protect the beauty of this magnificent lake."