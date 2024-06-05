Hunter Biden gun trial: FBI agent continues testimony; ex-wife may take stand

1 of 6 | Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives on Wednesday his wife Melissa Cohen Biden at J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on the third day of his trial on criminal gun charges in Wilmington, Del. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI . | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Day three of Hunter Biden's federal gun trial began Wednesday morning with the prosecution beginning where they ended the day before with cross-examination of witnesses, discussions about his laptop and past drug addiction as Biden's ex-wife is expected to later take the stand. First lady Jill Biden, visiting again with a handful of other family members including Hunter Biden's current wife Melissa Cohen Biden, were also seen in entering the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Del., for the third day of the trial. Advertisement

It is possible that Hunter Biden's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, will take the stand after Jensen exits later in the day after her second round of cross-examining as the prosecutor's first witness, in addition to Zoe Kestan who had a previous romantic relationship with Hunter Biden.

And possibly Naomi Biden, Hunter Biden's oldest daughter "if need be," according to transcripts from Tuesday.

Biden's defense attorney Abbe Lowell resumed his cross-examination Wednesday morning of the first witness from Tuesday in front of U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

The prosecution on Tuesday called FBI agent Erika Jensen as the first witness under cross-examination to discuss the well-publicized laptop, which was subpoenaed in 2019. They went over the timeline of Biden's past drug use, largely by using his own words, and how the son of the president allegedly lied on a federal form that asks about addiction in relation to gun ownership.

Jensen said under cross-examination that Biden might not have been using drugs continuously from 2015 to 2019, which covers when he bought the gun in 2018.

This comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump's conviction on 34 counts related to falsifying records to facilitate hush-money payments in New York with both trials facing extra scrutiny in the shadow of an election year.

The cases mark the first time in American history that an ex-president has ever been criminally convicted in a court of law, and the first time the child of a sitting president was ever put on trial during their father's presidency and all in the middle of a presidential election.

If convicted on all counts, Hunter Biden could face up 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines, according to court filings. However, because Biden does not have a violent past and is an alleged first-time offender, it is possible he could get a lighter sentence.