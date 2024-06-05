Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 5, 2024 / 7:44 PM

Christy Abizaid announces pending resignation as U.S. counterterrorism leader

By Mike Heuer
Christy Abizaid (R in 2021) is resigning as director of the National Counterterrorism Center in July. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI
Christy Abizaid (R in 2021) is resigning as director of the National Counterterrorism Center in July. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- After three years as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Christy Abizaid is resigning in July, federal officials confirmed Wednesday.

Abizaid, 45, will be replaced by Bureau of Intelligence and Research Director Brett Holmgren, who will serve as acting director of the NCTC.

Advertisement

Abizaid hasn't announced her career plans.

"Christy Abizaid is an extraordinary leader who is not only incredibly effective but principled, courageous and kind," Avril Haines, director of National Intelligence, said in a prepared statement.

Related

"We will miss her, but we are beyond fortunate to have Brett Holmgren taking on the leadership of NCTC," Haines said.

Haines called Holmgren a "truly exceptional leader in the counterterrorism field."

The NCTC is the federal government's leading counterterrorism analysis group and tracks known and suspected terrorist while working with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies.

Abizaid is the first woman and first openly gay person to be the nation's top counterterrorism chief and previously was a senior counterterrorism official for the White House.

Abizaid also was a senior Southwest Asia policy adviser at the Pentagon before accepting the director position at the NCTC.

Advertisement

Abizaid started her career in the Defense Intelligence Agency's Joint Intelligence Task Force Combating Terrorism.

She also was a senior analyst in the Middle East Division and the Afghanistan-Pakistan Division.

Holmgren formerly was a counterterrorism analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency, a senior analyst at the CIA and counterterrorism director at the National Security Council under then-President Barack Obama.

Lisa Kenna, former U.S. Ambassador to Peru and more recently the State Department's principal deputy assistant secretary, will replace Holmgren as director of the Bureau of Intelligence and Research.

Latest Headlines

White House proclaims 'National Day of Remembrance' for 80th anniversary of D-Day
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
White House proclaims 'National Day of Remembrance' for 80th anniversary of D-Day
June 5 (UPI) -- Eighty years ago, Allied forces invaded the shores of Normandy, France, in what became world renown as D-Day, a phenomenal military undertaking that set the stage for liberating Europe from tyranny.
Trump's Georgia election case on hold until DA Fani Willis appeal resolved
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Trump's Georgia election case on hold until DA Fani Willis appeal resolved
June 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case is on indefinite hold until after the former president's appeal to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is decided, a Georgia court ruled Wednesday.
Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
June 5 (UPI) -- Opposition from Senate Republican lawmakers Wednesday defeated the proposed Right to Contraception Act.
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs as tech stocks soar
June 5 (UPI) -- Tech firms Nvidia and Apple each closed with market caps at or above $3 trillion, which caused the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq to close at record highs.
Ex-NASCAR driver among 4 Penn. men charged in alleged Jan. 6 Capitol police assault
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-NASCAR driver among 4 Penn. men charged in alleged Jan. 6 Capitol police assault
June 5 (UPI) -- Four Pennsylvania men, one an ex-Nascar driver, got arrested Wednesday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting police at the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack.
NAACP threatens reinstatement of travel advisory against American Airlines
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NAACP threatens reinstatement of travel advisory against American Airlines
June 5 (UPI) -- An active lawsuit filed by three Black men and other recent events have NAACP officials considering reinstating an American Airlines travel advisory.
Senators call for enhanced VA caregiver programs to support aging veterans
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senators call for enhanced VA caregiver programs to support aging veterans
WASHINGTON, June 5 (UPI) -- On the eve of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Senate committees on aging and veterans' affairs examined veterans' services and questioned the quality of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs caregiver support programs.
Feds investigate possible link between whole cucumbers, salmonella outbreak
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Feds investigate possible link between whole cucumbers, salmonella outbreak
June 5 (UPI) -- Some Florida-grown whole cucumbers might have triggered a recent salmonella outbreak that caused 162 people to fall ill and hospitalized 54 with no fatalities reported.
Hunter Biden gun trial: Ex-wife and girlfriend testify about his addiction; gun-seller testifies about transaction
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hunter Biden gun trial: Ex-wife and girlfriend testify about his addiction; gun-seller testifies about transaction
June 5 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's gun trial continued Wednesday with cross-examination of an FBI witness about Biden's laptop, testimony by his ex-wife and former girlfriend regarding his addiction, and testimony from the gun-seller.
Elon Musk's xAI says it will build 'world's largest supercomputer' in Memphis
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk's xAI says it will build 'world's largest supercomputer' in Memphis
June 5 (UPI) -- The greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday Elon Musk will build the world's largest supercomputer dubbed the xAI Gigafactory of Compute in Memphis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
Senate Republicans block proposed Right to Contraception Act
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
House passes bill to sanction ICC for seeking Netanyahu arrest warrant
House passes bill to sanction ICC for seeking Netanyahu arrest warrant
Man gets life sentences in ambush slayings that killed 2, including police officer
Man gets life sentences in ambush slayings that killed 2, including police officer
Italian court reconvicts Amanda Knox in slander of innocent man in roommate's murder
Italian court reconvicts Amanda Knox in slander of innocent man in roommate's murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement