Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2024 / 12:57 AM

Passenger killed after suspect steals vehicle, crashes into D.C. building

By Sheri Walsh
Assistant Chief Darnel Robinson, of the D.C. Police Department, speaks to reporters Monday after a woman was killed when the vehicle she was riding in was carjacked and crashed into the U.S. attorney's building. "The suspect was captured and placed under arrest." Photo courtesy of DC Police Department
Assistant Chief Darnel Robinson, of the D.C. Police Department, speaks to reporters Monday after a woman was killed when the vehicle she was riding in was carjacked and crashed into the U.S. attorney's building. "The suspect was captured and placed under arrest." Photo courtesy of DC Police Department

June 4 (UPI) -- A woman was killed in Washington, D.C., on Monday after the vehicle she was riding in was carjacked and then crashed into the corner of the U.S. attorney's building.

The carjacking was first reported at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, according to police who said the driver had exited the vehicle when a female suspect stole it with the passenger still inside.

Advertisement

"A white SUV, along with an adult female that remained in the front passenger seat," Assistant Chief Darnel Robinson, with the D.C. Police Department, told reporters Monday.

As police searched for the stolen vehicle, one officer "observed a single car collision of a white vehicle into the building" at Sixth and D streets, he said.

"As he went to investigate, he observed the driver of that vehicle exit and attempt to flee," Robinson said. "The suspect was captured and was placed under arrest."

Police said the passenger in the stolen vehicle was found unconscious after the crash and later died.

Advertisement

"It is a tragic event. Our condolences are with the family at this time," Robinson said, adding that they are still working through the investigation to determine if the vehicle was still running when it was stolen and why it crashed.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden warns convicted Trump is attacking justice system to convince public it's rigged
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden warns convicted Trump is attacking justice system to convince public it's rigged
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden warned a fundraising audience in Connecticut on Monday night that Donald Trump is attacking the U.S. justice system to convince the public it is rigged.
Sen. Bob Menendez announces independent re-election run amid corruption trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez announces independent re-election run amid corruption trial
June 3 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who is currently on trial on 16 federal corruption charges, has filed to run for re-election as an independent.
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
June 3 (UPI) -- Bill Guan, chief financial officer of conservative news outlet The Epoch Times, has been arrested and charged in an alleged $67 million global money-laundering scheme, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
Biden expected to sign executive order on immigration this week, sources say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden expected to sign executive order on immigration this week, sources say
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that would allow the United States to turn away migrants claiming asylum once daily crossings surge above 2,500, according to sources.
South Dakota residents to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
South Dakota residents to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
June 3 (UPI) -- In November, South Dakota residents will decide whether to join 24 states in legalizing recreational marijuana for adults.
Trump's appeal to remove Fani Willis from 2020 election interference case set for October
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump's appeal to remove Fani Willis from 2020 election interference case set for October
June 3 (UPI) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals in October plans to hear Donald Trump's appeal to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case related to the former president's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
Jury selected in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial as opening statements set to begin
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Jury selected in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial as opening statements set to begin
June 3 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's federal gun trial got underway on Monday in Delaware with the jury selection of six men and six women who were sworn in later in the afternoon.
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
June 3 (UPI) -- The company that once owned a dog breeding facility in Virginia has been ordered to pay a record $35 million fine after mistreating more than 4,000 beagles, according to U.S. officials.
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
June 3 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the federal handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, appeared before a U.S. House committee Monday, during which he received intense grilling from Republicans.
Police: Migrant suspect in shooting that injured 2 NYPD officers in U.S. illegally
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police: Migrant suspect in shooting that injured 2 NYPD officers in U.S. illegally
June 3 (UPI) -- A teenage migrant from Venezuela is now in custody after allegedly shooting and injuring two NYPD officers in the early Monday morning hours while they attempted to stop him in Queens, police say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement