Passenger killed after suspect steals vehicle, crashes into D.C. building

Assistant Chief Darnel Robinson, of the D.C. Police Department, speaks to reporters Monday after a woman was killed when the vehicle she was riding in was carjacked and crashed into the U.S. attorney's building. "The suspect was captured and placed under arrest." Photo courtesy of DC Police Department

June 4 (UPI) -- A woman was killed in Washington, D.C., on Monday after the vehicle she was riding in was carjacked and then crashed into the corner of the U.S. attorney's building. The carjacking was first reported at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, according to police who said the driver had exited the vehicle when a female suspect stole it with the passenger still inside. Advertisement

"A white SUV, along with an adult female that remained in the front passenger seat," Assistant Chief Darnel Robinson, with the D.C. Police Department, told reporters Monday.

Assistant Chief Robinson provided an update on the stolen vehicle that collided with a building at 6th and D Streets, Northwest. pic.twitter.com/rYJmQnWTYq— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 3, 2024

As police searched for the stolen vehicle, one officer "observed a single car collision of a white vehicle into the building" at Sixth and D streets, he said.

"As he went to investigate, he observed the driver of that vehicle exit and attempt to flee," Robinson said. "The suspect was captured and was placed under arrest."

Police said the passenger in the stolen vehicle was found unconscious after the crash and later died.

Advertisement

"It is a tragic event. Our condolences are with the family at this time," Robinson said, adding that they are still working through the investigation to determine if the vehicle was still running when it was stolen and why it crashed.