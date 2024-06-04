Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2024 / 2:11 PM

Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction

By Joe Fisher
Four states and Washington, D.C., will vote on Tuesday in the first presidential primary since former President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 charges for falsifying business records. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Four states and Washington, D.C., will vote on Tuesday in the first presidential primary since former President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 charges for falsifying business records. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Voters in three states are voting in presidential primaries Tuesday for the first time since former President Donald Trump's historic conviction in Manhattan.

The polls are open in New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota and New Mexico and Washington, D.C. less than a week after Trump was convicted on 34 counts related to falsifying business records less than a week ago, becoming the first former U.S. president to be found guilty of felony crimes.

Advertisement

The Republican primaries present a potential litmus test to gauge how much weight the conviction bears at the ballot box.

So far, Trump's conviction has been a boon for his campaign financially, as it raised about $34.8 million in the day following the jury's verdict.

Related

Trump has already secured the Republican nomination as he had at this point in the election calendar in 2020 when he received 404,284 votes in New Jersey, capturing 100% of votes and earning 49 delegates. He also received 100% of votes in D.C., where he ran unopposed.

About 93% of voters in Montana voted for Trump, casting 200,174 votes to award him 27 delegates. In New Mexico, he received 144,067 votes, about 91% of the vote share for 22 delegates.

Advertisement

Trump did not appear on South Dakota's 2020 ballot as he ran unopposed.

In the general election, Trump won Montana and South Dakota. New Jersey, New Mexico and Washington, D.C., went to President Joe Biden.

Tuesday's vote also comes as Biden's son, Hunter Biden, faces his own legal trouble with opening statements delivered in a federal trial in which he faces three felony counts connected to possessing a firearm as he was admittedly using and addicted to drugs.

That case is also historic as Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting U.S. president to go to trial.

Latest Headlines

Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
June 4 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's attorney general filed felony charges against three Donald Trump associates in connection with the state's 2020 fake electors scheme that was implemented to overturn the state's election in favor of Trump.
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
June 4 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday was on Capitol Hill to reject conspiracy theories and was critical of Republican lawmakers' "repeated attacks"against the Justice Department.
April U.S. job openings fall to 8.06 million; lowest total since February 2021
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
April U.S. job openings fall to 8.06 million; lowest total since February 2021
June 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Job openings in declined by more than anticipated in April, falling to pandemic-era lows.
Hunter Biden gun trial: Opening arguments begin, juror departs over transportation issues
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hunter Biden gun trial: Opening arguments begin, juror departs over transportation issues
June 4 (UPI) -- The second day in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial began Tuesday morning with a new juror as opening statements got underway at J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington just south of Philadelphia.
Former antitrust official: Justice Dept. lawsuit against Live Nation 'ambitious'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former antitrust official: Justice Dept. lawsuit against Live Nation 'ambitious'
June 4 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's lawsuit against Live Nation seeks to break up one of the biggest ticket distributors in the United States in the latest swing at antitrust cases by the Biden administration.
X formally allows users to post adult content with labeling
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
X formally allows users to post adult content with labeling
June 4 (UPI) -- The social media platform X established new rules to allow adult content to be posted on the social media site on Monday.
Pro-Palestinian encampment forms in downtown Los Angeles
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian encampment forms in downtown Los Angeles
June 4 (UPI) -- A pro-Palestinian encampment popped up Monday night into Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles outside of City Hall, authorities said.
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
June 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nebraska said a woman who was pronounced dead at her nursing home was found alive two hours later at the funeral parlor.
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
June 4 (UPI) -- A former U.S. soldier who became a volunteer foreign fighter has been extradited back to the United States from Ukraine to face numerous charges, including murder.
Passenger killed after suspect steals vehicle, crashes into D.C. building
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Passenger killed after suspect steals vehicle, crashes into D.C. building
June 4 (UPI) -- A woman was killed in Washington, D.C., on Monday after the car she was riding in was carjacked and then crashed into the corner of the U.S. attorney's building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement