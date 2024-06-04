Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2024 / 10:45 PM

Senate hearing examines state abortion bans, 'assault on women's freedoms'

By Sheri Walsh
Nisha Verma, MD, MPH, Fellow, Physicians for Reproductive Health, left, testified Tuesday before the Senate HELP Committee hearing on "The Assault on Women's Freedoms: How Abortion Bans Have Created a Health Care Nightmare Across America" on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., saying "90% of abortions in this country occur in the first trimester." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 4 | Nisha Verma, MD, MPH, Fellow, Physicians for Reproductive Health, left, testified Tuesday before the Senate HELP Committee hearing on "The Assault on Women's Freedoms: How Abortion Bans Have Created a Health Care Nightmare Across America" on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., saying "90% of abortions in this country occur in the first trimester." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Almost two years after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade and federal abortion rights, a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday examined how state abortion bans have "created a healthcare nightmare across America."

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, who chaired the two-hour Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, or HELP, Committee hearing, called the abortion bans "horrifying" as Democrats increase their focus on reproductive rights ahead of the November election.

Advertisement

"A forced pregnancy does not have to make headlines to make someone's life a living hell," Murray told lawmakers.

"And it is harrowing to think that we live in a reality where forced pregnancy has become so widespread -- so rampant -- that only the most dystopian stories get national attention."

"Right now in America, more than a third of women of reproductive age live in states where they essentially don't have the choice to end a pregnancy if they need to," Murray said. "Instead, Republicans have made the choice for them with extreme abortion bans and cruel restrictions on access to care."

"No woman -- no one -- should be dragged through a pregnancy against their will," Murray added.

Currently, there are 14 states with complete abortion bans and 21 states that restrict the procedure earlier in pregnancy than those standards set by Roe. As of December, nearly one in five women are forced to travel out of state for abortion care, according to Murray who recounted stories about women impacted by the bans.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana blasted Murray's remarks, claiming Tuesday's hearing was not about a genuine interest in reproductive healthcare but rather a means to score political points.

Advertisement

"So let's table set: It's an election year in which a Democratic incumbent president is running behind. So a decision has been made to raise abortion to a high profile, to change the setting, to invite a lot of folks to put us on TV," Cassidy told lawmakers. "It's partisan politics being played out in a committee hearing."

Dr. Nisha Verma, a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health in Atlanta, was one of several doctors who testified at the hearing, saying politicians have no place making healthcare decisions for women.

"I myself have struggled with infertility and I've experienced a first-trimester miscarriage that I found devastating, and so I am not at all saying that pregnancies don't have value," Verma testified. "That value is different for different people."

"I just want to highlight that 90% of abortions in this country occur in the first trimester and less than 1% are occurring after 20 weeks," she added.

Dr. Christina Francis, chief executive officer at the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists in Indiana, testified against any late-term abortion.

"I think, certainly, beyond the point where a child can survive outside of his or her mother, there would never be a reason you would need to intentionally end that child's life," Francis said. "You would simply deliver that baby."

Advertisement

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia blasted the idea that states, not the federal government, should legislate abortion.

"Your rights shouldn't depend on what ZIP code you live in, your rights shouldn't depend on who your state legislature is," Kaine said, as Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska offered a conciliatory note.

"I also believe it's reasonable not to require those who are firmly opposed to abortion to support it with their tax dollars and that providers, who do not wish to be involved in abortions, should not be forced to do so," Murkowski said.

On Tuesday, House Democrats introduced a contraception access bill, as the Senate is scheduled to vote on the Right to Contraception Act on Wednesday.

"I don't want to hear from Republicans that they support contraception, but won't make it the law of the land," Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

"Tomorrow, every senator will have to say where they stand. I'm voting for the Right to Contraception Act. It's time we codify contraception into law."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man gets life sentences in ambush slayings that killed 2, including police officer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man gets life sentences in ambush slayings that killed 2, including police officer
June 4 (UPI) -- Elliot Knox must serve two consecutive life sentences for his roles in the ambush murders of Baltimore police officer Keona Holley and a man killed in a separate shooting on the same day.
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
June 4 (UPI) -- AT&T and some Verizon cellular customers might find it impossible to call outside their service providers customers until the respective communications companies diagnose and fix the respective problems.
Netflix, ex-prosecutor Linda Fairstein settle defamation lawsuit over 'Central Park Five' docuseries
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Netflix, ex-prosecutor Linda Fairstein settle defamation lawsuit over 'Central Park Five' docuseries
June 4 (UPI) -- Netflix has settled a defamation lawsuit filed by former prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal in the docuseries "When They See Us," about the conviction and sentencing of the Central Park Five.
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
June 4 (UPI) -- The second day of Hunter Biden's federal gun trial wrapped up Tuesday afternoon after an FBI agent was cross-examined about Biden's well-publicized laptop that was seized by federal authorities.
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
June 4 (UPI) -- The 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, died after the Wrights had him removed from life support Sunday after his near-drowning May 21.
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
June 4 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old boy has died from wounds in a stabbing attack Monday afternoon in North Olmsted, Ohio, in which his mother also was stabbed.
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
June 4 (UPI) -- An average of no more than 2,500 migrants who unlawfully cross the U.S. southern border per day potentially will be eligible for asylum, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.
Biden to discuss 'a range' of 'pressing global issues' at G7 summit in Italy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden to discuss 'a range' of 'pressing global issues' at G7 summit in Italy
June 4 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday said President Joe Biden will be in Italy next week to represent the United States at the G7 Summit where leaders will discuss "a range of the most pressing global issues," including Ukraine.
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
June 4 (UPI) -- Voters are weighing in on the candidacy of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for the first time since his historic conviction in Manhattan.
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
June 4 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's attorney general filed felony charges against three Donald Trump associates in connection with the state's 2020 fake electors scheme that was implemented to overturn the state's election in favor of Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement