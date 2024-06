Workers clear debris from a pro-Palestine encampment after hundreds of law enforcement officers clad in riot gear breached and dismantled the camp at UCLA in Los Angeles on May 2. A new encampment formed outside of Los Angeles City Hall on Monday night. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Protesters established a pro-Palestinian encampment outside of Los Angeles City Hall late Monday night. The Los Angeles Police Department urged drivers to exercise caution due to people in the roadway citing a "non-permitted demonstration" in the Civic Center area. Advertisement

While no arrests have been made, the Los Angeles Police Department went on a tactical alert after news of the encampment broke.

About 20 tents were set up outside of City Hall with protesters setting up signs that read "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza" while some flew the Palestinian flag.

Police toured some of the encampments before dismantling some of the tents. LAPD also set up barricades in front of their headquarters, which was across the street from the encampment.

Similar encampments have been a fixture in protests at college campuses around the country against the Israeli-Gaza war.

Late last month authorities promptly responded to a new encampment at UCLA after previous protests on the campus had been cleared.