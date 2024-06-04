Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2024 / 4:18 PM

Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random

By Mike Heuer

June 4 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old boy has died from wounds in a stabbing attack Monday afternoon in North Olmsted, Ohio, in which his mother also was stabbed.

The attack occurred shortly after 3 p.m. outside a Giant Eagle grocery store on the 27200 block of Lorain Road in North Olmsted, which is about 17 miles southwest of Cleveland.

Advertisement

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner on Tuesday morning said the boy, Julian Wood, died from his injuries.

He suffered stab wounds to his face and back.

Related

The boy's mother, Margot Wood, 28, of North Olmsted also was stabbed in the shoulder during the attack.

She did not suffer life-threatening injuries and should recover from her wounds, officials said.

Margot Wood had finished checking out and was walking with her son to her car with a cart containing groceries when Ellis allegedly attacked them with a kitchen knife while she was dressed in black.

Several witnesses called 911, and North Olmsted police officers provided emergency aid to the boy and his mother until both were transported to St. John Medical Center in Westlake, where the boy died.

Advertisement

North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones in an updated statement Tuesday called the event a "terrible tragedy for our entire community."

"I cannot fathom what this family must be going through," Dailey Jones said. "To lose their youngest child in such a violent and senseless manner is absolutely heartbreaking."

North Olmsted police said they located suspect Bionca Ellis, 32, of Cleveland, as she walked toward Dover Center Road while carrying the kitchen knife she allegedly used in the attack.

Police arrested Ellis without incident. She was charged with aggravated murder and had her bond set at $1 million Tuesday morning.

Local police said the attack appeared to be random and Margo Woods didn't know Ellis.

Police officers said surveillance video shows Ellis getting the knife from a Volunteers of America store located nearby.

Video footage also shows her walking past Margo and Julian Wood outside the Giant Eagle store before following them back in while holding the knife prior to the attack that lasted about five seconds.

Ellis then walked away from the scene, refused to speak with detectives when arrested and demanded legal representation, police said.

Local media reported Ellis doesn't have a history of criminal violence.

She previously was arrested in Florida due to a non-violent crime and in 2023 was arrested in North Olmsted for petty theft at a Walmart store.

Advertisement

North Olmsted police said Ellis pleaded guilty to the petty theft charge and was placed on probation.

She was arrested last week for allegedly violating her probation, held for court and on Monday visited the police station seeking property she had left there.

Latest Headlines

New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
June 4 (UPI) -- An average of no more than 2,500 migrants who unlawfully cross the U.S. southern border per day potentially will be eligible for asylum, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.
Biden to discuss 'a range' of 'pressing global issues' at G7 summit in Italy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to discuss 'a range' of 'pressing global issues' at G7 summit in Italy
June 4 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday said President Joe Biden will be in Italy next week to represent the United States at the G7 Summit where leaders will discuss "a range of the most pressing global issues," including Ukraine.
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
June 4 (UPI) -- Voters are weighing in on the candidacy of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for the first time since his historic conviction in Manhattan.
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
June 4 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's attorney general filed felony charges against three Donald Trump associates in connection with the state's 2020 fake electors scheme that was implemented to overturn the state's election in favor of Trump.
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
June 4 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday was on Capitol Hill to reject conspiracy theories and was critical of Republican lawmakers' "repeated attacks"against the Justice Department.
April U.S. job openings fall to 8.06 million; lowest total since February 2021
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
April U.S. job openings fall to 8.06 million; lowest total since February 2021
June 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Job openings in declined by more than anticipated in April, falling to pandemic-era lows.
Hunter Biden gun trial: Opening arguments begin, juror departs over transportation issues
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hunter Biden gun trial: Opening arguments begin, juror departs over transportation issues
June 4 (UPI) -- The second day in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial began Tuesday morning with a new juror as opening statements got underway at J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington just south of Philadelphia.
Former antitrust official: Justice Dept. lawsuit against Live Nation 'ambitious'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former antitrust official: Justice Dept. lawsuit against Live Nation 'ambitious'
June 4 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's lawsuit against Live Nation seeks to break up one of the biggest ticket distributors in the United States in the latest swing at antitrust cases by the Biden administration.
X formally allows users to post adult content with labeling
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
X formally allows users to post adult content with labeling
June 4 (UPI) -- The social media platform X established new rules to allow adult content to be posted on the social media site on Monday.
Pro-Palestinian encampment forms in downtown Los Angeles
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian encampment forms in downtown Los Angeles
June 4 (UPI) -- A pro-Palestinian encampment popped up Monday night into Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles outside of City Hall, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement