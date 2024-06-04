Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2024 / 7:42 PM

Netflix, ex-prosecutor Linda Fairstein settle defamation lawsuit over 'Central Park Five' docuseries

By Sheri Walsh
Netflix has settled a defamation lawsuit filed by former prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal in the docuseries "When They See Us," about the conviction and sentencing of the Central Park Five. File Photo by Christian Monterrosa/EPA-EFE
Netflix has settled a defamation lawsuit filed by former prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal in the docuseries "When They See Us," about the conviction and sentencing of the Central Park Five. File Photo by Christian Monterrosa/EPA-EFE

June 4 (UPI) -- A defamation lawsuit over the Netflix docuseries When They See Us and its portrayal of former Assistant District Attorney Linda Fairstein, who prosecuted the 1989 Central Park Five rape case, was settled Tuesday just days before going to trial in New York.

"Today, after nearly five years of litigation, Netflix, Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke -- those responsible for the series When They See Us -- agreed to a resolution of my defamation lawsuit," Fairstein said in a statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

Fairstein claimed she was falsely portrayed as a "racist, unethical villain who is determined to jail innocent children of color at any cost." She resigned from Vassar College and a charity devoted to feeding ill New Yorkers when the series was released in 2019, before suing Netflix and the series' creator and writer.

"The parties announce that they have resolved this lawsuit," Netflix, DuVernay and Locke said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Related

"Netflix will donate $1 million to the Innocence Project. Ms. Fairstein will not receive any money as a part of this settlement."

Netflix also agreed to add a disclaimer to the series that states, "While the motion picture is inspired by actual events and persons, certain characters, incidents, locations, dialogue and names are fictionalized for the purposes of dramatization."

Advertisement

The defamation trial had been scheduled to start Monday.

While Netflix and DuVerney had attempted to have the case thrown out, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel ruled in September that there was "clear and convincing evidence that defendants were recklessly indifferent to the truth."

In addition to seeking unspecified damages, Fairstein demanded an apology, the disclaimer and removal of the scenes she claimed were inaccurate.

When They See Us details the rush to judgment more than 30 years ago of five young Black men falsely accused in the 1989 beating and rape of a woman jogging in Central Park. Rayomond Santana, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusuf Salaam and Korey Wise were convicted and sentenced, serving between seven and thirteen years, before being exonerated by DNA evidence. They were awarded a $41 million civil settlement in 2014.

Fairstein, who was played by Felicity Huffman, was portrayed in the first episode of the four-part series as saying, "every young Black male who was in the park last night is a suspect." Fairstein argued that the depiction was false and defamatory, and said Tuesday her lawsuit was always about her reputation.

"This is what this case was all about -- not about 'winning' or about any financial restitution, but about my reputation and that of my colleagues," Fairstein said in her statement.

Advertisement

"It was about setting the historical record straight that the villainous caricature invented by the defendants and portrayed on screen was not me."

Latest Headlines

AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
June 4 (UPI) -- AT&T and some Verizon cellular customers might find it impossible to call outside their service providers customers until the respective communications companies diagnose and fix the respective problems.
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
June 4 (UPI) -- The second day of Hunter Biden's federal gun trial wrapped up Tuesday afternoon after an FBI agent was cross-examined about Biden's well-publicized laptop that was seized by federal authorities.
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
June 4 (UPI) -- The 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, died after the Wrights had him removed from life support Sunday after his near-drowning May 21.
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
June 4 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old boy has died from wounds in a stabbing attack Monday afternoon in North Olmsted, Ohio, in which his mother also was stabbed.
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
June 4 (UPI) -- An average of no more than 2,500 migrants who unlawfully cross the U.S. southern border per day potentially will be eligible for asylum, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.
Biden to discuss 'a range' of 'pressing global issues' at G7 summit in Italy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to discuss 'a range' of 'pressing global issues' at G7 summit in Italy
June 4 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday said President Joe Biden will be in Italy next week to represent the United States at the G7 Summit where leaders will discuss "a range of the most pressing global issues," including Ukraine.
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
June 4 (UPI) -- Voters are weighing in on the candidacy of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for the first time since his historic conviction in Manhattan.
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
June 4 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's attorney general filed felony charges against three Donald Trump associates in connection with the state's 2020 fake electors scheme that was implemented to overturn the state's election in favor of Trump.
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
June 4 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday was on Capitol Hill to reject conspiracy theories and was critical of Republican lawmakers' "repeated attacks"against the Justice Department.
April U.S. job openings fall to 8.06 million; lowest total since February 2021
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
April U.S. job openings fall to 8.06 million; lowest total since February 2021
June 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Job openings in declined by more than anticipated in April, falling to pandemic-era lows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement