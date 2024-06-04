X formally allows users to post adult content with labeling

X changed its policies to formally allow users to post adult content, provided that it is labeled and placed behind a wall that prevents other users from viewing it without choosing to. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- The social media platform X established new rules to formally allow users to post adult content with some restrictions. While X has never explicitly allowed and banned adult content, it has long been relegated to so-called NSFW, or Not Safe For Work, communities. X said the change allowed to more posting, including artificial intelligence-generated images, as long as it's prominently labeled as adult content.

"We have launched adult content and violent content policies to bring more clarity of our rules and transparency into enforcement of these areas," X Safety said. "These policies replace our former sensitive media and violent speech policies -- but what we enforce against hasn't changed.

"Adult content covers violent speech and violent media to allow for a more holistic approach to combatting violence in all forms."

X said it would define adult content as any consensually produced and distributed material depicting adult nudity or sexual behavior that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal.

It said samples include full or partial nudity, including close-ups of genitals, buttocks or breasts and explicit or implied sexual behavior or simulated acts such as sexual intercourse and other sexual acts.



"If you regularly post adult content on X, we ask that you please adjust your media settings," X said in a statement. "Doing so places all your images and videos behind a content warning that needs to be acknowledged before your media can be viewed."

X said anyone will be able to report unmarked adult content and an appeals process will be available. The move is the latest change made by X since Elon Musk purchased the social media website, where he promised to make it a beacon for free speech.