U.S. News
June 4, 2024 / 2:05 PM

Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case

Kenneth Chesbro, Jim Troupis and Mike Roman all worked for former president in 2020

By Clyde Hughes
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference at Trump Tower in New York on Thursday. On Tuesday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed felony charges against three Trump associates in connection with the state's 2020 fake electors scheme. Kenneth Chesbro, former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis, and Mike Roman of the Dane County Circuit Court were all three working for Trump in 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 4 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed felony charges against three Donald Trump associates in connection with the state's 2020 fake electors scheme that was implemented in an effort to overturn the state's election in favor of the former president.

Kaul filed felony forgery charges against Kenneth Chesbro, former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis, and Mike Roman in Dane County Circuit Court. All three were working for Trump in 2020 during Trump's effort to take the state's electoral votes.

Chesbro is accused of hatching the plan, Troupis represented Trump in Wisconsin and Roman delivered the paperwork of fake electors to a Pennsylvania congressional staffer to hand them off to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6.

Cheseboro and Roman are named as co-conspirators in similar election cases in Arizona and Georgia. Troupis has been cited in Wisconsin only.

Wisconsin is one of five states that have charged individuals for taking part in an elaborate scheme to approve fake electors for Trump in states where Biden won the vote. While the plan was concocted in Wisconsin, it grew into a national effort between November 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters realized legal challenges to overturn vote counts state by state were failing.

The fake elector's plan is one of the foundations for charges brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith in his Washington, D.C., case. That case is currently on hold while the Supreme Court decides if Trump's claim of absolute immunity is warranted.

