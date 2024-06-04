Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case

June 4 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed felony charges against three Donald Trump associates in connection with the state's 2020 fake electors scheme that was implemented in an effort to overturn the state's election in favor of the former president.
Kaul filed felony forgery charges against Kenneth Chesbro, former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis, and Mike Roman in Dane County Circuit Court. All three were working for Trump in 2020 during Trump's effort to take the state's electoral votes.