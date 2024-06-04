Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2024 / 3:22 PM

Biden to discuss 'a range' of 'pressing global issues' at G7 summit in Italy

By Chris Benson
From left to right, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Charles Michel and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen pose for a group photo with G-7 leaders following the second-day of July 2023's NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI
1 of 2 | From left to right, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Charles Michel and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen pose for a group photo with G-7 leaders following the second-day of July 2023's NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday said President Joe Biden will be in Italy next week to represent the United States at the G7 Summit where leaders will discuss "a range of the most pressing global issues," including the G7's "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

The G7 Summit June 13-15 in Borgo Egnazia, in Apulia, which is the 7th G7 summit held in Italy, will bring the leaders of seven member states together, the European Council President Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, which represents the European Union.

Advertisement

It was established as a platform for economic and financial cooperation in response to the 1973 energy crisis.

Along with Biden and the United States, it will also bring Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunk who is weeks away from a July 4 election, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Related

Italy's Ministry of the Interior has taken steps ahead of the G7 to place temporary border restrictions from June 5-18

Advertisement

At the summit next week in the southeast part of Italy, G7 leaders "will advance efforts to make use of Russia's immobilized sovereign assets to help Ukraine," as well as actions to "continue imposing costs on Russia and those who support Russia's war effort," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a news release.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to attend Italy's G7 after visiting France for D-Day's 80th commemoration. He hopes to meet with Biden, who will be there on June 7 to deliver remarks, amid intensifying Russian aggression on the Ukranian eastern front.

But it is unclear if the embattled Ukranian leader will attend in person or virtually, according to a spokesperson.

Biden and the other G7 chiefs will take steps "to promote economic security and resilience, including by addressing harmful overcapacity," and will also "redouble commitments to support developing countries seeking to make investments in their future and to help strengthen food security and health financing."

It comes as the G7 leaders on Monday issued a joint statement saying they "fully endorse" Biden's "comprehensive deal" for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza which calls for "a credible pathway towards peace leading to a two-state solution."

Advertisement

The plan likewise calls for the release of hostages taken Oct. 7 by the terrorist group Hamas, a "significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution" in Gaza," and an "enduring end to the crisis, with Israel's security interests and Gazan civilian safety assured."

"We call on Hamas to accept this deal, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and we urge countries with influence over Hamas to help ensure that it does so," their statement read.

The White House statement on Tuesday also came the day after it was announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Switzerland to represent the United States on June 15 at the international Summit on Peace in Ukraine at Burgenstock Resort in Lucerne.

Latest Headlines

New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
June 4 (UPI) -- An average of no more than 2,500 migrants who unlawfully cross the U.S. southern border per day potentially will be eligible for asylum, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
June 4 (UPI) -- Voters are weighing in on the candidacy of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for the first time since his historic conviction in Manhattan.
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
June 4 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's attorney general filed felony charges against three Donald Trump associates in connection with the state's 2020 fake electors scheme that was implemented to overturn the state's election in favor of Trump.
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
June 4 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday was on Capitol Hill to reject conspiracy theories and was critical of Republican lawmakers' "repeated attacks"against the Justice Department.
April U.S. job openings fall to 8.06 million; lowest total since February 2021
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
April U.S. job openings fall to 8.06 million; lowest total since February 2021
June 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Job openings in declined by more than anticipated in April, falling to pandemic-era lows.
Hunter Biden gun trial: Opening arguments begin, juror departs over transportation issues
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hunter Biden gun trial: Opening arguments begin, juror departs over transportation issues
June 4 (UPI) -- The second day in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial began Tuesday morning with a new juror as opening statements got underway at J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington just south of Philadelphia.
Former antitrust official: Justice Dept. lawsuit against Live Nation 'ambitious'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former antitrust official: Justice Dept. lawsuit against Live Nation 'ambitious'
June 4 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's lawsuit against Live Nation seeks to break up one of the biggest ticket distributors in the United States in the latest swing at antitrust cases by the Biden administration.
X formally allows users to post adult content with labeling
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
X formally allows users to post adult content with labeling
June 4 (UPI) -- The social media platform X established new rules to allow adult content to be posted on the social media site on Monday.
Pro-Palestinian encampment forms in downtown Los Angeles
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian encampment forms in downtown Los Angeles
June 4 (UPI) -- A pro-Palestinian encampment popped up Monday night into Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles outside of City Hall, authorities said.
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
June 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nebraska said a woman who was pronounced dead at her nursing home was found alive two hours later at the funeral parlor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement