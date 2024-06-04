Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2024 / 11:23 AM

Hunter Biden gun trial: Opening arguments begin, juror departs over transportation issues

First lady Jill Biden back for second day with daughter Ashley and Hunter Biden's wife.

By Chris Benson
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of possession of a firearm in connection with a 2018 purchase in Delaware of a revolver while he was admittedly using and addicted at the time to drugs. File Photo By Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of possession of a firearm in connection with a 2018 purchase in Delaware of a revolver while he was admittedly using and addicted at the time to drugs. File Photo By Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- The second day in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial began Tuesday morning with a new juror as opening statements got underway at J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Delaware.

"We lost a juror overnight," U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said as she entered the courtroom.

Advertisement

Noreika said the juror, a woman, "begged" to be let go of her role, citing transportation issues and adding she did not realize that she had to be at the courthouse every day as a resident of Milford, Del., an hour away south of Wilmington where the courthouse is located.

Among the 12 jurors picked on Monday, six men and six women, there also were four alternates to fill juror slots for such occasions.

Related

First lady Jill Biden was seen sitting in the same seat she was in the day before this time with daughter Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden.

While the court waited for other jurors to arrive and opening arguments to commence, the judge took the time to speak to several motions before her, including one from Hunter Biden's lawyer Abbe Lowell, who requested certain photos of Biden be excluded as evidence.

Advertisement

Noreika allowed the photos to be used because they contained "circumstantial evidence" of Biden's admitted past with drug use

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of possession of a firearm in connection with a 2018 purchase in Delaware of a revolver while he was admittedly using and addicted at the time to drugs.

"It doesn't matter who you are or what your name is," prosecutor Derek Hines said as he began his opening statement Tuesday morning, outlining Hunter Biden's past drug use and how he allegedly lied on a federal form about his addiction while he supposedly attempted to buy the gun in question.

This comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump's conviction on 34 counts related to falsifying records to facilitate hush-money payments in New York with both trials facing extra scrutiny in the shadow of an election year.

Special counsel David Weiss, an appointee of Trump, brought the charges against the president's son after he was named by Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Biden appointee, to investigate the alleged crime last year. Biden's attorneys contended that Weiss "buckled under political pressure" after a plea deal crumbled last year.

Advertisement

The cases mark the first time in American history that an ex-president has ever been criminally convicted in a court of law, and the first time the child of a sitting president was ever put on trial during their father's presidency and all in the middle of a presidential election.

If convicted on all counts, Hunter Biden could face up 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines, according to court filings. However, because Biden does not have a violent past and is an alleged first-time offender, it is possible he could get a lighter sentence.

Latest Headlines

Former antitrust official: Justice Dept. lawsuit against Live Nation 'ambitious'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former antitrust official: Justice Dept. lawsuit against Live Nation 'ambitious'
June 4 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's lawsuit against Live Nation seeks to break up one of the biggest ticket distributors in the United States in the latest swing at antitrust cases by the Biden administration.
X formally allows users to post adult content with labeling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
X formally allows users to post adult content with labeling
June 4 (UPI) -- The social media platform X established new rules to allow adult content to be posted on the social media site on Monday.
Pro-Palestinian encampment forms in downtown Los Angeles
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian encampment forms in downtown Los Angeles
June 4 (UPI) -- A pro-Palestinian encampment popped up Monday night into Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles outside of City Hall, authorities said.
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
June 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nebraska said a woman who was pronounced dead at her nursing home was found alive two hours later at the funeral parlor.
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
June 4 (UPI) -- A former U.S. soldier who became a volunteer foreign fighter has been extradited back to the United States from Ukraine to face numerous charges, including murder.
Passenger killed after suspect steals vehicle, crashes into D.C. building
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Passenger killed after suspect steals vehicle, crashes into D.C. building
June 4 (UPI) -- A woman was killed in Washington, D.C., on Monday after the car she was riding in was carjacked and then crashed into the corner of the U.S. attorney's building.
Biden warns convicted Trump is attacking justice system to convince public it's rigged
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden warns convicted Trump is attacking justice system to convince public it's rigged
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden warned a fundraising audience in Connecticut on Monday night that Donald Trump is attacking the U.S. justice system to convince the public it is rigged.
Sen. Bob Menendez announces independent re-election run amid corruption trial
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez announces independent re-election run amid corruption trial
June 3 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who is currently on trial on 16 federal corruption charges, has filed to run for re-election as an independent.
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
June 3 (UPI) -- Bill Guan, chief financial officer of conservative news outlet The Epoch Times, has been arrested and charged in an alleged $67 million global money-laundering scheme, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
Biden expected to sign executive order on immigration this week, sources say
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden expected to sign executive order on immigration this week, sources say
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that would allow the United States to turn away migrants claiming asylum once daily crossings surge above 2,500, according to sources.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement